Netflix’s laugh-out-loud multi-cam comedy, The Upshaws is officially coming back for a Season 3. Today, Variety revealed that the Wanda Sykes and Regina K. Hicks created production was picked up by the streamer for another season filled with laughter, lessons, and family values in a sitcom setting. The second installment of the series was broken down into two parts, with the first dropping on Netflix back in late June and the other still without a release date.

Centered around the titular African-American family, The Upshaws follows their daily struggles in sorting through the ups and downs of life. Living in Indiana, the series follows family patriarch and mechanic Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) as he and his wife, Regina (Kim Fields) try to make ends meet as a working-class family and do the best they can in raising their two daughters, Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins), Maya (Journey Christine), as well as their son Bernard Upshaw Jr. (Jermelle Simon), and the eldest sibling, Kelvin Upshaw (Diamond Lyons) who was fathered by Bennie with another woman named Tasha Lewis (Gabrielle Dennis), when Bennie thought that he and Regina were on a break. Each episode presents a different set of problems for the family as they try to keep everyone together and move forward as a loving unit.

Also leading the series is Sykes as Lucretia Turner, Regina’s older sister who frequently clashes with her brother-in-law and Page Kennedy as Bennie’s pal and co-worker, Duck who’s just gotten out of prison and has begun a new life journey as a born-again Christian. Recurring on the series are Mike Estime, Dayna Dooley, Daria Johns, Jessica Morris, Dewayne Perkins, and Leonard Earl Howze. Sykes and Hicks are also executive producers, with the latter serving as showrunner. Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner also join as executive producers.

In recent years, Netflix has had some troubled times creating long-lasting multi-cam shows with projects including The Crew, Mr. Iglesias, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, and Country Comfort quickly coming to a screeching halt. Outside The Upshaws, the only other multi-cam series still running on the platform is Family Reunion which will soon be dropping its third and final season at the end of the month. With the recent cancelations, it just goes to show how much of a solid following The Upshaws has created for itself.

As of right now, a release date for Season 3 of The Upshaws has yet to be announced, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out a trailer for Season 2 below: