The Upshaws are still solid as a rock, as Netflix has officially announced that the sitcom will return with Part 4 — and it's coming sooner than you might think. Along with the renewal, Netflix revealed that new episodes of the series will debut in just a few months on August 17. The announcement was accompanied by a brief video featuring star Kim Fields breaking the news to the rest of the core cast. Part 3 of the series was released earlier this year in February.

Initially premiering in 2021, The Upshaws follows its title characters, a Black working-class family in Indiana trying their best to make it through their professional and personal lives. It introduced audiences to married couple Bernard/Bennie (Mike Epps) and Regina (Fields), high school sweethearts who have been through their fair share of ups and downs. Through thick and thin, the duo work to give their children a good life, including their two daughters Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins) and Maya (Journey Christine), their eldest son Bernard Jr. (Jermelle Simon), and Bennie's son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons). While viewers saw the ins and outs of the family, the show offered looks into Bennie and Regina's work lives. Wanda Sykes also stars as Regina's sister Lucretia, who has an ongoing feud with Bennie and offers financial support to the family.

What Happened in Part 3?

When viewers last saw the Upshaws, they were confronting obstacles on several fronts. Through much of Part 3, Regina struggled to find a new job after she quit her previous one. She ultimately found work at a clinic, thanks to some previous connections. She also continued trying to pursue her hopes of returning to college for her Master's degree. Meanwhile, Bennie cycled through different car garage-related endeavors and dealt with some drama on the Kelvin front. As Part 3 ended, Regina struggled more noticeably with depression, causing her to leave home. Finally, after moving farther away with his mother and her boyfriend, Kelvin made a surprise appearance at the Upshaw residence, saying he wanted to live with Bennie.

The Upshaws was created by Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, who formerly worked on series such as The L Word: Generation Q, Girlfriends, Insecure, and more. Hicks, Epps, Sykes, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner executive produced. Tony Hicks serves as co-producer, Marc Solakian produces, and Mark Alton Brown acts as co-executive producer. Additional cast includes Michel Estime, Page Kennedy, Gabrielle Dennis, Daria Johns, and Leonard Earl Howze, among others.

Parts 1-3 of The Upshaws are available now on Netflix. Part 4 will premiere on Thursday, August 17. Watch the official announcement video below: