Coming off a wave of well-performing streaming content including Fresh and The Dropout, Hulu is winding up to hit another home run on May 20 with the release of their original film, The Valet. Raising the chances of The Valet turning into a massive hit, Hulu tapped Nine Perfect Strangers star Samara Weaving and Eugenio Derbez, who is just coming off an exhilarating awards season courtesy of his role in CODA. Filling out the cast will be a number of familiar faces including Max Greenfield (New Girl), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Carmen Salinas Lozano, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay.

A reimagining of the French feature of the same name, The Valet will center on Hollywood’s hottest actress, Olivia (Weaving). Following a runaway paparazzi snap of her out and about with her married boyfriend, Vincent (Greenfield), Olivia finds herself in an overly sticky situation. Not wanting to come clean about her affair, she enlists the help of the only other person in the photo - an unsuspecting valet named Antonio (Derbez). In a desperate moment, the leading lady forms a half-baked idea to play Antonio off as her boyfriend. Kind and happy to help, the driver agrees and soon has his world turned upside down as he’s plummeted into Olivia’s fast-paced universe. In a film about self-discovery, the two leading characters will do exactly that as they try to keep Olivia’s secret safely between the two of them.

Known for directing 2019’s Come as You Are, filmmaker Richard Wong stood at the helm of Hulu’s newest rom-com flick. Overboard co-writers, Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher paired up to pen The Valet. The project serves as a reunion of sorts for a mishmash of the film’s cast members who have previously worked on a variety of projects with Wong, Greenberg, and Fisher. Included in the re-teaming is Derbez, who led in the Greenberg and Fisher scribed Overboard, and Patel who starred in Wong’s Come as You Are.

As we mentioned at the top, Hulu has been proving itself a force to be reckoned with in the world of online streaming. With its own original content, along with giving its users access to FX’s top shows including It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Snow, Hulu’s subscriptions have only continued to rise. Fully submerging itself into the world of original movies, again Hulu stands out from the rest. For your new favorite rom-com, look no further than The Valet when it hits the streamer on May 20. Check out Eugenio Derbez's announcement post below:

