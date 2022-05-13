From parking cars for the rich and famous of Beverly Hills to sharing the limelight with one of them, Antonio’s life is about to change overnight, quite literally! Hulu is all set to dish out its new spring romantic comedy with The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) as the titular valet and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as a celebrated actress.

The plot of The Valet follows an A-list actress, Olivia, who hires a valet, Antonio, to pose as her boyfriend to save her reputation and cover up her affair with a married man.

A Hollywood remake of the 2006 French film, La Doublure (translated as The Stand-In) by Francis Veber, the new film is directed by Richard Wong (Come As You Are) and written by Rob Greenberg (Meet Dave) and Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers). Derbez also serves as a producer along with Ben Odell.

Check out all the details about The Valet, before the movie arrives on Hulu this May. From the plot to cast and characters, trailer, and more, here’s everything you need to know about The Valet.

Image via Hulu

Related:'The Valet' First-Look Images Show Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving as an Unlikely Couple

When Is The Valet Coming Out?

The Valet is scheduled to release on Hulu, on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The official trailer of The Valet which was released by Hulu on May 2, 2022, is a quick but quite detailed peek into what the film will entail. Set in the heart of Hollywood, the trailer reveals the first encounter between Antonio and Olivia, followed by the upheaval in Antonio’s life. He seems to have taken this change in a stride but is clearly baffled by the constant attention. Suddenly thrown under the spotlight, Antonio’s life becomes chaotic, swaying between his middle-class working life as a valet and an overnight headliner as a celebrity’s beau.

Before you think that Olivia is shallow and selfish and doesn’t care about the poor valet’s situation, the trailer quickly reveals her struggles as well. It’s clear that what she’s doing is out of desperation, and she’s clearly not enjoying it. She also tries to understand Antonio’s life, and his background, and tries to see life from his perspective. In the process, is it possible that they might develop some feelings for each other? Well, you'll be happy to find out very soon when the film hits Hulu.

Who Is in The Valet?

Image via Hulu

The romantic comedy features an ensemble cast led by Derbez and Weaving, along with Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Ravi Patel (Meet the Patels), Noemí González (The Young and the Restless) and Wilmer Calderon (Bosch), among many others.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in The Valet?

Image via Hulu

The Valet boasts a huge cast list and some characters are the same as in the original French film, while many of them have been changed and there are new characters that have been added to the story to suit the new narrative.

Check out who plays who in the all-new comedy movie –

Eugenio Derbez as Antonio: Antonio is a valet, working at a fancy Beverly Hills restaurant, where his life revolves around parking luxury cars and hanging out with his coworkers and friends, and family. He seems to be doing okay until actor Olivia Allan’s car bumps into him and turns his life around overnight.

Samara Weaving as Olivia Allan: A popular Hollywood actress, Olivia Allan is a star and about to launch her big production of a biopic on Amelia Earhart. Meanwhile, she’s dating a rich and handsome man, unfortunately, he’s married. The day she thinks of ending her affair with him, her life changes during a run-in with the paparazzi.

Max Greenfield as Vincent Royce: Vincent is Olivia’s secret, married lover. We don’t know much about him, but the trailer shows that he’s not very happy that Olivia wants to end their affair.

Betsy Brandt as Kathryn Royce: Kathryn Royce is Vincent’s wife, who's seemingly unaware of her husband's extramarital affair

In other roles, there’s Carmen Salinas as Cecilia, Amaury Nolasco as Benny, Marisol Nichols as Isabel, Diany Rodriguez as Natalie, Wilmer Calderon as Hugo, Armando Hernández as Rudy, Ravi Patel as Kapoor, Tiana Okoye as Amanda, John Pirruccello as Stegman, Noemi Gonzalez as Clara, Lunay as a limo driver, Carlos Santos as Javier, and Milena Rivero as Sofia.

When and Where Did The Valet Film?

Production for The Valet began in May 2022 and filming seemed to wrap the following month. Shooting for the romantic comedy largely took place in Atlanta, Georgia subbing for the film's Beverly Hills setting.

Related:'The Valet': Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving Movie Sets Release Date at Hulu

What Is The Valet’s Story?

Image via Hulu

The Valet is a romantic comedy but leans more towards the comedy side than romance, as can be seen from the trailer and the marketing.

Olivia is a celebrated Hollywood star, and her bid-budget Amelia Earhart is about to release. One night while she’s discreetly meeting her lover, who happens to be married, she knocks over a man on a bike and is caught on camera by a paparazzo just at that moment. The next day’s headlines reveal the two men with Olivia in the picture and fearing bad press, her agent goes to desperate measures.

They find out that the man on the bike is just a simple valet, named Antonio, working at an upscale Beverly Hills Restaurant. Antonio is then hired by Olivia to pose as her boyfriend/date and appear in front of the press to cover up for her affair with the married man. The result is a series of ruses that becomes difficult for both of them to keep up.

The crux of the movie is not these opposite worlds colliding but the hilarity of two people’s helpless situations, and what it leads to. The Valet is a story about Antonio, and how he copes with his new life and lifestyle, but it is also the story of Olivia and how she discovers more about herself.

You might think that this is a little old trope, but from all that we have learned so far, The Valet seems to be a simple and funny story about two people who learn more about themselves when thrown into an unpredictable circumstance.

'Acapulco' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (46 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe