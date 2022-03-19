'The Valet' is a remake of a French film with the same title.

The Valet, a remake of the 2006 French comedy by the same name, will be released in spring 2022, Hulu has announced. Featuring Samara Weaving as a movie star named Olivia and Max Greenfield as Olivia's married lover Vincent, The Valet is described as a "fish out of water romantic comedy."

Eugenio Derbez stars as the "hard-working" titular valet Antonio, who inadvertently appears in a paparazzi photo of Olivia and Vincent. Sensing a PR disaster, Olivia calls upon Antonio to pose as her new boyfriend. The ruse thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and, in true rom-com fashion, enables "two worlds and cultures to collide" as both Olivia and Antonio learn to better understand themselves.

Having made a name for herself as a next-gen Scream Queen with appearances in horror titles such as Ash vs. Evil Dead, The Babysitter films, and most prominently, Ready or Not, Weaving has also appeared in comedies (Bill & Ted Face the Music) and action films (Snake Eyes) in recent years.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Samara Weaving on 'Snake Eyes,' Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon,' and Why She Loves Her Stunt Double

Greenfield burst onto the scene with a supporting performance in the hit sitcom New Girl. He has since appeared in films such as Promising Young Woman and What Men Want. The multi-hyphenate Derbez, of course, recently appeared in a supporting role in the major Oscar contender CODA, which, coincidentally, was also a remake of a French film. He shared a historic Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture win with the CODA cast at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Directed by Richard Wong, The Valet also stars Carmen Salinas Lozano, Betsy Brandt, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirruccello, Ravi Patel, Noemi Gonzáles, and Lunay. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and read the film's official synopsis here:

In The Valet, world-famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

The Best Romantic Movies on Hulu Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rahul Malhotra (261 Articles Published) Rahul Malhotra is a Weekend News Writer for Collider. From Francois Ozon to David Fincher, he'll watch anything once. Swing and a miss>Measured victory. Also, #JusticeForHan. (He/Him). More From Rahul Malhotra