A case of mistaken identity — or rather, a planned switcheroo — takes the main stage in Hulu’s upcoming romantic comedy, The Valet. Set to hit the streaming platform on May 20, a new trailer reveals the story of a driver’s rise from ordinary guy to becoming the boyfriend of one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses. The catch? He’s just a fill in for her real paramour.

The opening moments of the trailer show us the valet, Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) working just another day on the job, driving some Top Gear worthy vehicles around for wealthy clientele. We’re then taken to a blow up argument between Vincent (Max Greenfield) and his movie star girlfriend Olivia (Samara Weaving) which leads to the latter of the two storming out. Captured by the paparazzi, the duo quickly begin to panic as viewers come to find out that Vincent is married to another woman. A huge career moment looms over Olivia as she frantically attempts to find a way to cover up the now infamous photos of her affair with the married man. Luckily for her, there was one other person caught up in the images — Antonio. What happens next — if they can pull it off — is the bamboozle of a lifetime, with the awkward Antonio pretending to be Olivia’s beau and helping to take the heat off the real infidelity. As with many rom-coms, the lines between what’s real and what’s just acting begin to get muddled as the fake couple becomes closer than they ever believed was possible.

Directed by Richard Wong (Come as You Are), The Valet also stars Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas Lozanno, Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay. The film was produced by Derbez and Ben Odell.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'The Valet' First-Look Images Show Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving as an Unlikely Couple

Accompanying the trailer release is a poster that features Olivia and Antonio in all of their coupled up glory. Standing on the red carpet while cameras flash in every direction, Olivia smiles at Antonio while cupping his face in her hands. Meanwhile, Antonio, who is wearing his valet uniform, stares at the camera with an unsure look in his eyes. On the poster, the logo reads, “Never Judge a Couple by Their Cover.”

You can see the trailer and poster for The Valet below, along with the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. “The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film.

'The Valet': Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving Movie Sets Release Date at Hulu

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (557 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe