Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been together since Taylor's time on Vanderpump Rules. Cartwright has dealt with Taylor cheating on her, constant rumors about him, and even leaving Vanderpump Rules with him. When the two started the show The Valley, they began the series having problems in their relationship. Fans went into the show knowing that the two were separated, but now Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from Taylor after she moved out of their shared home with their son, Cruz Cauchi. Now, Cartwright is sharing some insight into why she finally filed for divorce while filming for Season 2 of The Valley.

Cartwright used her own podcast that she shares with Taylor, called When Reality Hits, to give her side of the story and share with fans what the final reason for leaving Taylor was. She started by talking about the news that hit online. "Okay, so it’s been a big week. I’m sure everyone listening has seen the news online by now that I filed for divorce from Jax,” she said, but went on to explain that she couldn't share a lot of details about the situation, because they, were still filming the show and it is included in Season 2. “I unfortunately, can’t speak on details because everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this. This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”

Cartwright shared with listeners that filing for divorce from Taylor and going through this on the show was extremely difficult for her. “I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, because I know that this is the life I chose, and I’m so fortunate in many ways. But I will always want to be real with ya’ll," she said. "Many have said online they think this is a publicity stunt for the show or to garner ratings, and it’s the furthest thing from that.” But she also filed for a good reason.

Cartwright Wants a Happier Mother for Cruz

Image from Bravo

The episode wasn't just about giving fans insight into their relationship or the future of the podcast. She also explained why she finally had to make the decision to leave Taylor for good. “My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I’ve gained enough courage and strength to do what was best for me,” she said. “Get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth. It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever and my motivation is my son, my Cruzzy, who deserves a healthy and happy mommy."

For the future of the podcast, Brittany Cartwright explained that the two would not be working on the podcast together but that they would still have When Reality Hits. It would just be done separately with Taylor having his time on it and Cartwright doing her own episodes. “Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately. Thank you all so much for the support. I love you very much, and I hope that you enjoy an episode that has some of our best memories together from the past. And stay with us because we will get this together soon, and I love you guys and just hang in there with me. Thank you."

You can see what happens in Taylor and Cartwright's relationship on Season 2 of The Valley.

