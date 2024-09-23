Brittany Cartwright is opening up about how pulling the brakes on her marriage was the right decision! The reality TV star expressed that Jax Taylor probably didn’t expect her to actually file for a divorce. Cartwright and Taylor’s divorce will play out in the highly anticipated The Valley Season 2.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she shared how she broke the cycle by filing for divorce from Jax Taylor. The reality TV star discussed how it was evident that she tried to make their relationship work, especially because she was head over heels in love with Taylor. However, Cartwright expressed that she decided to go ahead with her split after she had made sure that there was nothing she could’ve done to salvage it — especially for the sake of their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi. The mother of one also teased how her actions would be justified in The Valley Season 2 in the following words:

“You'll see why I had to do what I had to do.”

Cartwright also credits Bravo cameras for holding her “accountable” and believes she’ll look back and thank her lucky stars for giving her the strength to go through with it. The reality TV star also shared how she thinks that Taylor didn’t imagine, even in his wildest dreams, that she would leave him. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she filed for divorce from Jax Taylor on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason.

Brittany Cartwright Got a Confidence Boost From Mommy Makeover

Cartwright is putting herself first! She recently underwent a minimally invasive, FDA-approved body contouring treatment called AirSculpt, designed to permanently remove fat and tighten skin while sculpting targeted areas of the body, as exclusively reported by PEOPLE.

Cartwright, who has been living a public life since joining Vanderpump Rules back in 2015, has been vocal about her struggles with body image, especially after giving birth to her son in April 2021. She confessed how, even after losing weight, specific problem areas refused to budge. She also shared that she had always planned to do a mommy makeover but held off since she thought she’d have more kids with her now estranged husband. Considering their split, Cartwright shared that family expansion plans are not in the cards for her anytime soon.

Brittany Cartwright was inspired by her co-star Kristen Doute to undergo the AirSculpt procedure. Despite its lack of anesthesia, she was also elated by the ease of the treatment. Cartwright got the treatment done over Memorial Day weekend this year after a consultation with Dr. Aaron Rollins at the Miami Clinic. She further shared her feelings about her decision in the following words:

“I'm just enjoying this time, trying to get my sparkle back and trying to feel like myself again.”

The Valley Season 2 is currently undergoing filming. In the meantime, you can watch the previous season on Peacock.

