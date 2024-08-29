It’s official. The Valley stars and Vanderpump Rules alumna Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are getting a divorce. It was widely reported yesterday that Cartwright had filed for divorce after five years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for the divorce filings. TMZ broke this news after obtaining documents.

In the filing, Cartwright listed the date of separation as January 24 of this year. However, the couple had announced that they separated in February. Since then, several reports broke about their separate romantic lives. Viewers of The Valley and Vanderpump Rules have been closely following their relationship since the news broke of their separation. The pair even sparked reconciliation rumors, but the divorce news has since debunked these rumors.

The news came after Taylor’s release from the treatment facility, where he was getting treatment for his mental health. Amid the divorce news, the pair are filming another season of The Valley, where Cartwright made it clear that she wanted “nothing to do” with her estranged husband. Although they are confirmed to be filming for a new season, it is unclear how the divorce will affect their status on the show. Fans can stay tuned to Collider for updates on The Valley and the divorce.

‘The Valley’ Stars’ Divorce Has Been a Long Time Coming

Image via Bravo

Cartwright and Taylor started dating in 2015 before getting engaged in June 2018 at Neptune’s Net in Malibu. They married the following year at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, KY, and had a son named Cruz. Viewers can recall that their marital challenges have been documented on The Valley, so news of the divorce may not come as a surprise to them. Outlets have also reported photos of Cartwright without her wedding ring, which sparked more rumors that the couple were on the brink of divorce.

In the divorce filing, Cartwright is seeking primary and legal custody of their son. However, she is also open to visitation from Taylor. The filing also states that Cartwright wishes to block the ability of the court to award spousal support to either her or Taylor.

A source tells People that Cartwright was unable to “look past what transpired over the last few months”. For the best interest of herself and her son, filing for divorce was a crucial decision for her, though this decision was not “made lightly”. The source also states that Cartwright filed for divorce “in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they’ve been living in”. Taylor has since responded to the divorce filing, stating that it was the "right decision" whilst also expressing his sadness as to how his marriage ended. As this is a developing story, fans can stay tuned to Collider for more. The new season of The Valley premieres in 2025. All seasons of The Valley are available to stream on Peacock in the US.

