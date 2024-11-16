Jax Taylor is the self-proclaimed "Number 1 Guy in the Group" and he continues to make outrageous claims, like saying his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, is trying to hook up with him. The star of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley was on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast with host Alex Baskin when he began talking about his divorce and co-parenting with Cartwright. He shared that he is a lot nicer to Cartwright now and insinuated that she was trying to hook up with him.

Cartwright clarified the situation in an Instagram comment. On the podcast, Taylor said that he was much nicer to Cartwright now than when the couple was married. “I’ve actually been nice to her more [now] than I was when I was married,” Taylor said. He went on to allege that Cartwright would ask him to hook up. “I go out of my way for her … and she says all these negative things about me, but yet she’ll call me, like, two days ago, ‘Come over, you want to have some drinks? Come over, you want to hook up?’”

Cartwright didn't like the insinuation that she asked Taylor to hook up. So she responded on the podcast's Instagram account by saying that she was just trying to be civil with Taylor for the sake of their son. “Let me make this clear I was trying to see if we can be friends for our son and obviously we CAN’T," she wrote.

Jax Taylor's Claims Are Very Jax Taylor Coded

On the podcast, Taylor pushed back at Cartwright's public comments about him and said that in private, she reacted differently to him. “Like, she’ll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name in the book, but three days ago she’s like, ‘Hey, you want to come over and have dinner? You want to come over and have drinks? Don’t tell anybody that I’m doing this,’” Taylor claimed. “ … I don’t mean to blow her cover but you know, I’m not all that bad." He then went on to talk about how she invited him places with her and their son.

“She wouldn’t be calling me, she wouldn’t be saying, ‘Hey, let’s go to the pumpkin patch with Cruz, let’s go to Disney with Cruz, let’s take Cruz together to school,’ if I was that bad of a human being,” he added. Cartwright's claims that she was trying to be friendly still ring true.

