The Big Picture Cartwright and Taylor agreed to see other people during their split to exhaust all options before considering a divorce.

Cartwright took a break from Taylor for her mental health and the couple is uncertain about their future.

While Taylor isn't the best partner right now, he remains a solid father to their son, Cruz.

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her split from Jax Taylor — and things are looking shaky for these two! Cartwright recently spoke about their relationship status in Bravo’s The Daily Dish with Kristen Doute, clarifying that no cheating was involved. The reality star also confessed that the two of them have been dealing with their issues and fights for a while now.

Cartwright also added that all of this was affecting their two-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi, which is why she chose to take a break from her husband. She also pointed out the personality differences between Jax Taylor and her. The Vanderpump Rules alum noted how it was after nine years of being with Taylor that she realized the two of them had grown apart. However, she did admit that while Taylor is not “the best partner right now,” he is a solid father to their son.

The Couple Have Agreed to See Other People

When asked about the future, the reality star was honest and said that things are still uncertain. But Cartwright did express that she was glad she found the strength to take herself out of a stressful situation. “I didn’t think I would ever, ever, ever leave him,” she added, concluding that the space is much needed for both her and Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been together since 2018 and have a son together. So, when Cartwright announced that they were “taking time apart” during the February 29, 2024, episode of her podcast, When Reality Hits, which she formerly hosted with her estranged husband, it was a total surprise. Without going into a lot of detail, Cartwright explained that she was moving into another home with her son for the sake of her mental health.

However, a few days later, Taylor was spotted in L.A. having a three-hour lunch with Paige Woolen, which sparked rumors about him already moving on. However, Taylor quickly clarified the situation on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, claiming that he wasn’t dating anyone.

Taylor then hosted the May 31, 2024, episode of When Reality Hits solo and revealed that the two of them had agreed to date other people during their split. The reason behind this decision is that they’re trying to exhaust all options before officially opting for a divorce. Taylor added that he and Cartwright have a couple of rules about this arrangement, but they’re on the same page about it.

The Valley Season 1 finale airs on June 4, 2024, on Bravo and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

