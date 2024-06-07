The Big Picture Taylor attacked Cartwright for dating during their separation, causing fans to side with her.

Fans criticized Taylor for his behavior, labeling him a narcissist and hoping Cartwright's new man is attractive.

Taylor's history of cheating and sexist behavior has shifted fans' support towards Cartwright in their separation.

Jax Taylor loves to flip out and act like he is at the pinnacle of doing what is right. Fans of Vanderpump Rules know that he is very far from who he is, but Taylor has an air about him that is demeaning and makes him come across as someone who thinks he is always right. Which is currently flaring up once again in regards to his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Taylor had seemingly "changed" once he married Cartwright and had a son, but his actions in The Valley paint a different picture. Now, he's attacking Cartwright for doing what the couple agreed was okay in their separation.

Cartwright and Taylor are currently separated, and she left the house they once shared together, taking their son, Cruz, with her. Taylor is still in the house. The two struggled during the first season of the show and talked a lot about their relationship, even trying to go on a date night to fix what was seemingly broken in their relationship. It didn't work, and their marriage became even more strained, especially since Taylor refused to go to therapy. Cartwright said that the final straw in their relationship was Taylor coming home drunk and screaming at her in front of their son.

The Valley (2024) A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Fans React To Jax Taylor Tweet

Image via Peacock

Now, Cartwright may have a new man (the two reportedly agreed to see other people during their separation) and Taylor is not happy about it. He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shaming his wife for seeing someone else. “You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months,” he wrote, via @bravoandcocktails_ on Instagram. By posting this, fans have instantly taken Cartwright's side in their separation.

The comments of the post are filled with fans taking Cartwright's side, one writing "I hope he is HAWT AS HELL." Another pointed out that Taylor probably assumed fans would side with him in this situation. “I love how he thinks we’re all going to be outraged by this when really we are like good for Brittany!” Another fan talked about how Taylor is a narcissist. “In true narcissist style Jax tries to put it back on Brittney. We see you Jax.”

Taylor, who cheated on Cartwright back when the couple was on Vanderpump Rules, has had a long journey with fans since he consistently cheated on the women on the show and was sexist. To think that people would side with him in a situation where two adults separated and agreed to see other people is...well, very much how Taylor operates. Watch the new season of The Valley Tuesdays at 9pm EST on Bravo. Stream all episodes the next day on Peacock. Watch on Peacock