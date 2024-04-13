The Big Picture Brittany Cartwright recognized the need for space from Jax Taylor for the sake of their son and left the shared home.

Jax and Brittany's relationship had many red flags, including a decline in intimacy and Jax's disrespectful behavior.

Brittany is embracing her newfound independence post-separation from Jax, showing confidence in her future.

News recently broke that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently separated. With their new Bravo show, The Valley, now airing, things have taken a turn for the worse. During a podcast interview on Not Skinny but Not Fat, with Amanda Hirsch, Brittany disclosed that she has been residing in an Airbnb with their son, Cruz. She mentioned that Taylor was staying in their shared home in the Valley as he refused to leave, but she recognized the necessity for space to create a better environment for their son, prompting her decision to leave. During the interview, Amanda inquired whether Brittany had seen a fan's comment suggesting that Jax should have married his ex-girlfriend and former Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, and the comment had been "liked" by Jax. Brittany responded with shocked laughter, expressing genuine surprise that Jax would "heart" such a comment, repeatedly stating, "That's weird, very weird."

The final blow to the many heated arguments between Jax and Brittany seemingly occurred after her night out with Kristen Doute, their co-star from The Valley and a close friend. In an interview with Us Weekly, Brittany reveals that the fight revolved around a fabricated scenario created by Jax. At that moment, she realized she needed to distance herself and her son from that toxic environment until Jax sought help. Brittany also mentions that their intimate life has significantly declined, and she firmly believes that keeping things spicy is crucial for a lasting marriage. The ongoing troubles between Jax and Brittany have been brewing for quite some time, as evident from their time on Vanderpump Rules.

'The Valley' Sees Jax Return to His Old Habits From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Valley's first season is off to a dramatic start, with only four episodes having aired. The previews for the upcoming season hint at trouble in paradise for Jax and Brittany. In the latest trailer, Brittany expresses her desire for another baby, but Jax says, "It's worrisome to me to bring another baby into the world," as he seems more focused on opening his new sports bar. When Brittany responds emotionally, "See, I can't even have an emotion," Jax dismisses her concerns, leaving her feeling unheard and unappreciated. Jax's true colors are shining through once again, showing his selfish and inconsiderate nature towards Brittany. Viewers have seen this behavior from Jax before on Vanderpump Rules, and it seems like history is repeating itself on The Valley.

Brittany has been making excuses for Jax's behavior for most of their relationship, allowing him always to have his way. Opening up to a friend in The Valley trailer, she said, "I don't feel like he is attracted to me. We don't have sex ever." With rumors circulating online about Jax cheating on Brittany once again, it's clear that history is repeating itself. Despite hoping for growth and maturity from Jax as they started a family, it seems he has regressed to his old habits. Could it be that being back on reality TV has fueled his behavior, knowing that Brittany has always forgiven him in the past?

Jax and Brittany's Troubles Were Evident on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Regrettably, the Jax and Brittany narrative was destined for failure from the beginning. During Season 4, Jax revealed to his fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members that he had met a woman named Brittany from Kentucky, who was planning to relocate to Los Angeles to be with him. Coincidentally, this was also when Lala Kent, a current cast member, joined the show. Jax made it no secret that he was attracted to Lala while Brittany was making a cross-country journey to be with him. However, in typical Jax fashion, he showed no concern for Brittany's feelings. Jax even attempted to pursue a romantic encounter with Lala and told her to loosely use the term "girlfriend" when discussing his relationship with Brittany. It was evident that Jax never held any respect for Brittany and remained indifferent to the fact that cameras were documenting his every action, including the hurtful remarks he made about her.

Upon arriving in LA, Brittany quickly realized that Jax had no intention of treating her with the love and respect she deserved. The premiere of Season 6 shed light on Jax's unfaithfulness, as the cast discovered that he had cheated on Brittany while she was visiting her family in Kentucky. Shockingly, Jax had betrayed her with none other than her friend and former Vanderpump Rules cast member, Faith Stowers. During their affair, Jax had shared hurtful secrets about Brittany with Faith, who had the audacity to record their entire conversation. This damning audio was played at a house party, igniting a massive fight among the cast. Despite her humiliation, betrayal, and embarrassment, Brittany chose to forgive Jax and give their relationship another chance. However, staying true to his pattern, Jax eventually ends things with Brittany, even after forgiving him for all the mistreatment she endured.

Brittany Is Stronger Than Ever Since Separating With Jax

Brittany appeared to believe that Jax's proposal was a sign of his commitment to her, and she hoped it would make up for all the pain he had caused her throughout their relationship. Unfortunately, the opposite has happened and has only brought more heartbreak. However, in her recent podcast interview, Brittany exudes confidence and certainty about what she wants. She no longer tolerates Jax, taking her for granted or being disrespectful. The Brittany we see today is clearly excited about the possibilities that come with separating from Jax. She has expressed her openness to meeting new people and discovering what she truly wants for her future. It may have taken her a while to realize her worth, but she has finally reached that point.

