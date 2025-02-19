Bravo fans have many shows to look forward to coming back this year, but if there is one that has kept everyone excited to watch has been The Valley. Who would have thought that a Vanderpump Rules spin-off would be doing better than the original show? And it is all thanks to Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute.

The upcoming season will have a lot of drama and happiness as viewers will see Kristen getting engaged, but the main part of the show will be the downfall of Jax and Brittany's marriage. There are no details as to what exactly happened throughout the season, but Brittany teased in her podcast, When Reality Hits, how viewers will be able to see everything and how hard it can be to co-parent with someone like Jax. Not only that, but she does mention Jax making some positive changes as a parent, but she's not keeping her hopes up for this change.

Could Jax Taylor Be a Changed Man?

Whenever viewers think of Jax Taylor, everyone will always think about him being a liar and giving chaotic energy. During his time on Vanderpump Rules, he made the lives of most of the cast a living hell, including his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Once he left the show and got the opportunity to be in The Valley, it gave viewers some hope of seeing a more mature version of himself. Everyone was wrong. The first season of the show gave a deeper insight into their marriage and their dynamic, and it left viewers with a sour taste in their mouths, but after five years, Brittany decided to file for divorce from him.

The drama of their divorce will all be shown on camera when Season 2 of The Valley comes out, but for now, Brittany spoke on her podcast about how it's been co-parenting with Jax. She says in the episode, "There’s been things that happened within the past couple of months that you guys will find out about that made it even more difficult, but we’re really, really trying to push through.”

Even though it may seem like Jax has been trying to make a change, she is not keeping hopeful of any changes he may be making. "I’m always just waiting for things to crash because that’s just been my life lately… Things can be good one moment, and then things can be bad the next.” With all the new details coming out about their split and what everyone in The Valley has gone through after Season 1, it has become one of the most looked-forward-to shows of 2025.