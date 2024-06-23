The Big Picture Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were seen together on Father's Day with their son, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Cartwright opened up about forgiving Taylor for past mistakes before the pair decided on a break.

Taylor clarifies rumors of moving on, reveals agreement to see other people during separation.

The Valley stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are igniting reconciliation rumors after they were spotted spending Father’s Day together with their son Cruz Cauchi. Cartwright announced that the couple was taking time apart in February 2024 on an episode of their podcast When Reality Hits. However, their Father’s Day reunion seems to suggest that their break might just be over.

Photos obtained by The U.S. Sun on June 17 showed Cartwright, Taylor and their 3-year-old son hitting the sand at the Hilton Waterfront Resort. The reality couple was spotted teaching their son how to swim as the family spent quality time at the beach. Later on, Taylor shared glimpses of their hotel room and posted several photos with Cartwright and Cauchi with one of the captions reading, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!!”

Cartwright and Taylor were also seen together at their previously shared home a day before their beach outing. This is the same house that Cartwright and her son moved out of during her separation from Taylor. According to The Daily Mail, the reality couple was photographed running errands days after Taylor posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about him and Cartwright trying to work things out.

Taylor and Cartwright’s Separation Has Been Pretty Ugly

While things might seem okay between the reality stars right now, their separation has been far from peaceful. Cartwright has opened up about forgiving Taylor for things that she shouldn’t have over the years. She admitted that they had been fighting constantly before eventually making the decision to take time apart. However, the final nail in the coffin was when Cartwright started feeling like her partner didn’t want her anymore. She described the situation in the following words:

“I felt like I wasn’t good enough. If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, “What am I doing here?” I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”

Only a few days after the Vanderpump Rules alum announced that she was moving out of her and Taylor’s home, Taylor was spotted having lunch with Paige Woolen. Of course, that sparked rumors about him moving on from his relationship of nine years with Cartwright. However, Taylor immediately clarified the situation on X, claiming that he wasn’t dating anyone.

In another episode of When Reality Hits, Taylor also revealed that the couple had agreed to see other people while they were separated. Soon after that, though, Taylor seemingly accused his wife of sleeping with someone else in a now-deleted tweet. After receiving backlash for the controversial post, Taylor posted a photo of Cartwright and their son in bed, leading the fans to believe that his previous tweet was just a joke.

