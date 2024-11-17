Jax Taylor is known for being a mess in his relationships and he recently opened up about his divorce from Brittany Cartwright. The two started their relationship on Vanderpump Rules and then in Season 1 of The Valley, fans watched as it all fell apart. Now, on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, Taylor opened up to host Alex Baskin about their situation. The reality stars are currently going through a divorce and share custody of their son Cruz. On the podcast, Taylor admitted that he was "verbally abusive" towards Cartwright and fans will see that in Season 2 of The Valley.

Taylor recently checked himself into a mental health facility and was diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder. He talked to Baskin about hitting a breaking point and what caused him to check himself in. “I was coming home from the gym, and my buddies were there and just saying, ‘Listen, it’s time for you to go,’” Taylor said. “It was a lot of people, and– not to break the fourth wall or anything– but my manager saw me kind of going a little bit off the rails, and they said, ‘Maybe this is a good move for you.’ So, I honestly have to thank them because I was bad. It was really, really bad.”

He went on to praise the institution that he went to, saying “I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t go to this institution." But later, Taylor talked about how he was in a dark place as they were filming Season 2 of the hit Bravo series and claimed that he said horrible things to Cartwright. “As you’ll see in [Season 2] of ‘The Valley’ … I was in a really dark, dark place,” Taylor said. “I did some really awful things and what I mean by awful things is I was verbally abusive … .”

Jax Taylor Is Working on Himself

Image via Matthias Clamer/E! Entertainment

Taylor went on to say that getting on medication while at the facility has been helping him in bettering himself and that he is much better off now. “[But] I’ve never been on medication in my entire life until I went through the facility, so I think this is playing a huge role. I was very stubborn [in the past] … this is the first time I’ve gotten help," he said. “ … Ever since I’ve been on this medication, it’s been amazing. I’ve had no outbursts; I haven’t been angry. It’s a game-changer.”

In response, Cartwright posted on her story that she couldn't wait to record her own podcast in response. You can see Taylor and Cartwright on The Valley.

The Valley A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Stream on Peacock