Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently on The Valley but we're watching their relationship fall apart, knowing that the two are currently separated from each other. Taylor, who was known among fans as a playboy on Vanderpump Rules, has been married to Cartwright since 2019 and while they had their issues (Taylor cheated on her while on Vanderpump Rules), the two had seemingly figured their relationship out. Now that they are separated, Taylor has been talking about whether he is going to date again if their relationship doesn't work out.

Talking with The Daily Dish, Taylor revealed where his love life currently stands with his separation. “I’m not dating,” Jax said. “I’m not gonna ever date, no.” He went on to say that if his marriage doesn't work out, that could be the end for him and dating. “… if things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.” This is shocking given Taylor's track record on Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor Really Has Changed

Taylor's reasoning for not dating is surprisingly sweet for him. “My little boy is the most important thing to me. I love him so much, and I am getting emotional thinking about it. Um, no, no, no, no,” he said. Cartwright and Taylor share a son named Cruz together and, as we've seen on The Valley, Taylor is very doting on their son and the change between shows for Taylor has been shocking to fans. News of his lack of love life is surprising.

On The Valley, we've seen a lot of Taylor's same tendencies. He's always in the drama, he stirs things up just to watch it unfold, and he still fights with everyone. But the womanizing side of Taylor seems to have taken a back seat recently. He's more focused on work, his son, and taking care of his yard than he used be on Vanderpump Rules and that is a change for Taylor. So him saying that he isn't going to date and probably won't date if they do not work out is something fans of the series could believe given his recent behavior. It is Taylor though. It will remain to be seen but, for now, Taylor is not going to date anyone and, hopefully, he gets to work on his relationship with Cartwright, and we'll see it play out on The Valley.