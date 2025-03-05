For many years, ever since his start on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor has been going through speculations of him having an addiction problem. It was never confirmed what exactly the substance was, but viewers could tell in the early years of VPR that something was off with him. Now, Jax Taylor has come forward in a podcast to speak out about his addiction problem to cocaine and alcohol. The Valley star has had a whirlwind year ever since his separation from ex-wife Brittany Cartwright and checking himself into a rehab facility for addiction.

Jax has already been to a rehabilitation facility twice, but he emphasizes he did not take the treatment as seriously as he should have the first time around. Then, he went through a situation with Brittany that made him realize he needed to check in for a second time. While talking with Vanderpump Rules producer Alex Baskin, he said about his addiction, "It's a disease, and it's something that I have to work on for the rest of my life, unfortunately." Jax's ex-wife Brittany has also released a statement giving her thoughts on this reveal, and how they are dealing with the situation.

Jax Revealed Dealing With Addiction in the Past