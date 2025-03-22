Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is opening up about how his upbringing shaped his views on intimacy and relationships. The reality star has shared that he grew up in a neighborhood where sex was never openly discussed. According to Taylor, he was a late bloomer and didn’t lose his virginity until he was 19 years old, much later than most of his friends. Taylor confessed that he comes from a very conservative family and that his father never even had the "sex talk" with him.

During the March 20, 2025, episode of his In the Mind of a Man podcast, the Bravolebrity sat down with sex therapist Dr. Emily Morse. While talking to her, Taylor compared the neighborhood he grew up in to the one in the 1950s sitcom, Leave It to Beaver. According to the reality star, people would leave their doors open because nothing ever went wrong there. On the other hand, he joked that his high school experience was similar to the 1999 comedy film American Pie, and that allowed him to become more comfortable with intimacy.

Taylor also took the opportunity to talk about his struggle with substance abuse and noted how that has affected his dating life. Jax explained that drugs would make him feel like he was invincible on dates. “I have everything to talk about. I’m the life of the party,” added the reality star. However, now that he is sober, Taylor fears that he might not be as interesting for women to go out with. This has led to him taking the back seat and feeling a lot more nervous about meeting new people.

Jax Taylor Believes He Was a Sex Addict