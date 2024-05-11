The Big Picture The Valley's Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are separated, with Brittany moving out, but Jax sees staying in their dream house as a blessing.

Taylor loves his home with its big kitchen and pool, justifying his decision to stay by hosting friends and barbecuing.

Brittany believes taking space is best for their marriage, leaving open the possibility of her returning if things change.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated from each other and to give each other space, Cartwright has moved out of their shared home with their son, Cruz. Now why Taylor stayed and Cartwright didn't, we don't know but we do know that, in true Taylor fashion, he has found a way to justify why this is actually okay and makes sense. We are currently watching the couple have marriage issues on The Valley and while they're trying to work through it, we know that the two are not living together and the reasoning behind Taylor staying in this house is...well...it's his dream house.

While talking to The Daily Dish, Taylor was asked about his "starter" home and he corrected the journalist. “Starter house? No, it’s my dream house.” Taylor then went on to talk about how blessed he is to have this home that Cartwright found. When Taylor and Cartwright moved to the valley, the found a home with five bedrooms, a big kitchen, and a huge backyard with a pool. “I love my house. I’m so blessed and I’m so fortunate, uh, that Brittany found it.,” he said. “It’s just a dream to be living in that home. It’s like, that’s the kinda place that people like, rent on Airbnb."

Taylor continued to talk about his house and how much he loves it and not really explaining why he did leave but his wife and kid did. “I’m able to live there all the time,” he said. “It’s just like a blessing.” His final move of justification was to talk about barbecuing for his friends. “I love it. We have a pool and a pool house and we spend a lot of time out there. I like to barbecue a lot. I have friends over,” Taylor said of his dream home.

Will Cartwright Move Back In?

Image via Bravo

Earlier this year, Cartwright spoke with TMZ about her living situation and how she thinks that her moving out is the best thing that she can do for their marriage. “I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is the best situation for me right now,” she said. “If he switches some things and changes some things about his life, then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know.” So if they actually work through their problems, maybe Cartwright will return home. For now, see it as Taylor's bachelor pad.

