Jax Taylor is opening up about his mental wellbeing. The Valley star has just been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD after years of struggling with his mental health. The Bravolebrity, who is taking time out for himself during a particularly challenging period, checked into a mental health facility at the end of July 2024.

The former Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram on September 2, 2024, sharing a post that updated fans on his mental health journey. Taylor revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD and acknowledged that processing all of this has been a deeply “emotional” journey for him. Despite being scared for the future, he thanked his fans for their continued support as he shed some motivational light on mental health in the following words:

“Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.”

News of Jax Taylor’s mental health struggles came amid his split from Brittany Cartwright. A rep for Taylor had revealed exclusively to TMZ in July that the Bravolebrity has been candid about his mental struggles on his podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. Right now, the reality star is striving to be a better version of himself for his son. The rep also revealed that Taylor requested privacy for himself and his family during this challenging period of public separation from his partner of nearly a decade, Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Filed for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

Brittany Cartwright officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor on August 27, 2024. The court documents obtained by TMZ reveal the date of separation is listed as January 24, 2024. Cartwright has stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

The estranged couple had announced news of their split back in February. Cartwright’s filing also includes a request for primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, with Taylor being given visitation rights. She also wants to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either of them.

Cartwright also opened up about her decision to file for divorce on the August 30, 2024, episode of her and Taylor’s joint podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.​​ She confessed that this decision wasn’t made lightly and, unfortunately, that she cannot reveal much else as it has been heavily documented on The Valley Season 2. She thanked her fans for their continued support and announced that she and Taylor would do the podcast separately moving forward. She also provided an anecdote on the upcoming season in the following words:

“You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”

The Valley Season 2 is currently undergoing filming. In the meantime, you can watch the previous season on Peacock.

The Valley A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

