Jax Taylor is speaking out in defense of his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, following his shocking revelation about past cocaine addiction. While addressing the situation publicly, The Valley star Taylor hinted that there were other undisclosed issues that contributed to their split beyond his struggles with substance abuse. During his podcast In The Mind of a Man, Taylor opened up about his battle with addiction, sharing that he has been sober for more than 80 days. He acknowledged that the revelation was particularly painful for Cartwright who has been deeply affected by his actions.

“To be honest, I just wanted to make sure she was happy," Taylor admitted during the podcast.

Taylor’s struggle with substance abuse has been ongoing for over two decades, a battle he first detailed on the Hot Mic podcast earlier this month. He revealed that his cocaine use worsened significantly after his 2024 separation from Cartwright, ultimately leading him to seek rehabilitation. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23, and now I’m 45,” he shared. He confessed how after his separation from Brittany, it caused the addiction to get worse when he hit rock bottom.

Cartwright Addressed This on Her Instagram

Image via Peacock

Following Taylor’s confession, Cartwright took to Instagram to address the situation, making it clear that she had long been aware of his addiction and had tirelessly attempted to help him. However, she also emphasized the emotional toll it took on her and their three-year-old son, Cruz. “His addiction unfortunately has done irreparable damage to my son and me,” she wrote. Cartwright also responded to criticism by questioning why she remained in the marriage despite Taylor’s struggles. “You can’t help who you fall in love with,” she explained. Brittany did everything in her power to get him the help he desperately needed. She confessed that she was naive and thought everything would be fine. Sharing a child with him also influenced her decision to stick around as it was not an easy decision to make. "I’m in a much better place now," she concluded with.

Despite their ongoing split, Taylor firmly defended Cartwright, urging people not to place any blame on her. He also hinted at other challenges in their marriage beyond his addiction. “There were other things that went on in the relationship too that had nothing to do with drinking or alcohol that she’s still upset about,” he admitted.

Cartwright seemed to acknowledge these additional struggles on her own podcast, When Reality Hits, where she criticized Taylor’s recent public statements.

Brittany described the situation as horrible, noting that he had not changed. She observed that he was pretending to be a mental health advocate in public, acting as though he was much better while offering excuses and adopting a victim mentality. Brittany felt that it was unfair, as she was being yelled at and struggling with this daily.

What's Next for Jax and Brittany?

Image via Bravo

As Taylor continues his sobriety journey, the future of his relationship with Cartwright remains uncertain. Both have spoken about their desire to co-parent their son effectively, but lingering issues appear to complicate their ability to move forward amicably.

For now, Cartwright is focusing on herself and her son, while Taylor works on his sobriety and self-improvement. Whether the two can find common ground in the future remains to be seen, but for now, their public statements suggest there is still much healing to be done.

The Valley is streaming now on Peacock.