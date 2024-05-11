The Big Picture The Kristen Doute vs. Jesse Lally drama escalates as the group fractures over gossip and explosive behavior.

Doute compares Lally to early Jax Taylor, calling him "absolutely crazy."

Doute references Taylor's infamous parking lot fight on Vanderpump Rules when talking about her The Valley co-star.

Kristen Doute made her return to reality television in The Valley. One of the things we've watched transpire this season is the battle between Jesse Lally and Doute. When things turned sour because Doute called him out for touching her clothed nipples, it has gotten progressively worse. Doute spread a rumor about Lally's ex-wife Michelle Lally and the group is currently fractured. But for all Doute's gossiping, we've also seen a side of Lally that is terrifying, which includes him slamming his fists on table and telling his friends to "shut the f**k up" when tensions are high.

Now, Doute is comparing him to the worst of them all: The Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules version of Jax Taylor. In an interview on the LadyGang podcast, Doute said that she believed Lally is "absolutely crazy." This comes after we've seen him screaming at Doute and come after her and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, at dinner parties and events. While Lally and his wife have since gotten a divorce, a lot of the rumors that have made him mad comes from Doute alluding to the fact that his now ex-wife potentially had a boyfriend for a year while they were still married.

But Doute went on in the interview to talk about Lally, saying that the way he is acting reminded her of how Taylor would act on Vanderpump Rules in the early days. “And part of me felt like it was Jax, Season 1, with the chunky knit sweater in the parking lot. There’s too many producers around that are going to stop him. So, he’s like, ‘I’m going to get you.’ It threw me back to that Vegas parking lot.”

The Infamous Parking Lot fight

What is the most hilarious about the fight that Doute referenced is that Taylor was lashing out trying to show his manliness, which is something that Lally does. Taylor wasn't supposed to be at Stassi Schroeder's birthday, and he ends up trying to fight her new boyfriend, Frank Herlihy. For some reason, Tom Sandoval got involved and takes his shirt off to fight him while Taylor was screaming in a cable knit sweater and the rest is history. Doute saying that Lally has this energy isn't far off. At times, it screams "I AM ON TELEVISION," the way that Lally reacts to his friends and their issues with each other, so it is going to be interesting moving forward to see how he acts without his wife at his side.

