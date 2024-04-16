The Big Picture Fan reception of Jax's return is tepid due to his outdated antics and need for growth.

Fan reception of the idea that Jax Taylor will be back on their reality television screens has been tepid at best, if social media is any indicator. His typical antics are getting old. Being cruel to his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and centering himself in other people's relationship dramas, doesn't play the same now that the self-proclaimed influencer is in his 40's. He is too far along in life to be behaving like a young adult in his twenties making these kinds of mistakes. Some growth is required for him to remain interesting to viewers in any way. The same can be said for co-star, Kristen Doute. She has seemingly rushed into a long-distance relationship after another explosive break-up. Once again, she is pretending that her new relationship is completely perfect, despite being so short in span.

The incoming newbies on the series, however, make up for the stunted performance of the veterans. The new cast features an actor who is married to a former Miss USA, another couple whose marriage doesn't survive the season, a pair who are supposedly "couple goals," and in Janet Caperna, a complete break-out star. The non-Valley friends of the group, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham, provide a much-needed outside perspective on this interconnected group of couples in their Valley bubble. As Brittany's friend from Kentucky, Zack, frames it: "All these people move to the Valley, get a house, pop out a couple of kids, and then they think they're so grown up. But these people don't grow up." Overall, the new season seems to have tons of drama ahead, despite the occasionally forced moments between the Vanderpump Rules alums.

Relationships On The Rocks In 'The Valley'

In the introductory scenes for the episode, Jax explains that The Valley is the next chapter in his and Brittany's lives. Brittany, for her part, says it is nice to have friends around who are "in the same phase of their life." Jax is busy trying to portray himself as someone who is multi-hyphenate in career choice. In an interview with production, he says that he does "it all," then describes his career as being an influencer. He also claims that being a father is a "job." This is followed by a scene of him discussing with Brittany that they need to get serious about prioritizing opening their new bar. While Jax is busy filling time with social media and planning to open a bar just like his buddies Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, his other Valley friends practice careers in real estate and law. When Janet describes Jax's understanding of her husband's profession as a corporate workers' compensation lawyer, she says, "Sometimes he'll be like 'Jason, you're such a lawyer, you open your mail on time.' He attributes traits to lawyers that are just, in fact, like, being an adult."

While Jax is busy with his many jobs, he is still up to his old antics in his relationship. When Brittany asks for help setting up a County Fair-themed party that she has planned for Janet, Jax is resistant. He tells his wife, "I shouldn't have to do anything." In a preview of what is to come the rest of the season, Brittany and Jax have a conversation about her wanting another child. When Jax vetoes the idea, Brittany begins to cry. He immediately tells her to stop crying, and she gets further upset, telling her husband that she can't even show emotion in front of him. Stunningly, Jax replies: "No. You can't." Brittany is then shown in a scene talking to Janet saying that she doesn't believe Jax is attracted to her anymore. This is old stomping grounds for Brittany and Jax, and it is actually refreshing to know that Brittany has currently taken the step of separating from him while she reevaluates their relationship.

Just as Jax and Brittany seem to be stuck in the same patterns of an unhappy relationship, Kristen seems stuck in an old pattern of her own. She describes having been "kicked out" of the home she owned with her ex-boyfriend, and then, two weeks later, getting into a new relationship with a man she now tries to portray as perfect. Kristen provides the details of having met Luke Broderick at a friend's wedding: "I thought, he's sweet, he's kind, he's funny... Then we had sex behind a tent, and the rest is history." The catch, however, is that Luke lives out of state. Talking to the men in the group, Luke explains that 99% of his life is still in Colorado. When Jax asks if it is going to stay that way, he vaguely replies that he's "not planning" on it. Part of Kristen's efforts to assure everyone that her relationship with Luke is perfect revolves around the fact that she wants to start a family right away. Jax describes his and Kristen's relationship as "brother and sister" multiple times, in a bid to hide his contempt for Luke behind a mask of familial protection. Jax later grills Kristen about wanting to become a mother with Luke, so soon after she had been planning a family with her now ex-boyfriend. This results in a somewhat forced confrontation where Kristen has to remind Jax just how long they have been friends, to have him to understand that his criticism is hurtful.

Aside from the Vanderpump Rules alums, there is another relationship that is showing early signs of distress in the episode. Jax has known his friend Jesse Lally since they were both young twenty-something models. Jesse introduces himself in the episode as a self-proclaimed "douche bag." Shortly after this description, Jesse is shown with his young daughter, teaching her to pop the cork off a champagne bottle. It is early afternoon, and when he enters the house with the open bottle, his wife, Michelle Saniei Lally, questions his choice. She asks, "So what are you gonna do? Drink champagne all day?" He replies, "Not all day, but, a little bit." The pair struggle to be on the same page with priorities. Jesse describes his marriage as a too-quick transition from the "fun honeymoon stage" into something more tedious once the baby came. He notes that Michelle "evolved as a mom," whereas he "wasn't quite evolving as a dad." When Jax asks Jesse how his relationship is going during the County Fair birthday for Janet, Jesse admits he doesn't think his wife is "super happy." When Jax presses, Jesse admits Michelle has even brought up a separation, but tells his friend this isn't the outcome he wants.

Apparently, the couple will continue to be on different pages throughout the season, as US Magazine reports they have recently separated. It also appears that Kristen will have something to do with this split. In the preview clip that was shown in the final moments of the first episode, Michelle confronts Kristen in an apartment hallway, saying "if you knew what you have done to my marriage, and my life, and my daughter..." The comment is cut short, as Kristen replies: "Your husband said on camera he was going to divorce you." At which, Jesse explodes, telling Luke that he better get Kristen "in check." The preview confirms that there is definitely lots of conflict to come as the season progresses.

Couples Staying Strong In 'The Valley'

The opening scene with Janet and her husband, Jason Caperna, shows her saran-wrapping a watermelon and cantaloupes on Jason's belly and chest, so he can get a "taste" of what it's like to be pregnant. The couple have a charming dynamic, with Janet's high-energy personality complimented by Jason's calm demeanor. Married for a year, the couple is expecting a baby within the next three months. Janet is arguably the break-out star of the episode. Her confessionals provide colored commentary about everyone in the group, in a tone and style reminiscent of Vanderpump alum, Stassi Schroeder. Janet jokes that she thrives so much on structure that if she ever went to prison she would "do really well" there. Patting Jason's knee as he turns to hide an indulgent smile, she continues to describe a scene that sounds like something from Netflix's Orange Is The New Black: "I feel like I would be running it in there. I would have people on the outside that would get me, like, ramen noodles and cigarettes." Later, when discussing how she fears their child will be like her when she was growing up, Janet provides an instructive story from her youth: "I was a huge brat when I was a kid. I had the primary bedroom growing up. My mom was a little scared of me." Jason seems to be the voice of reason in their relationship, someone who indulges his wife's a-type need for structure and her slightly twisted sense of humor.

In the introduction to the series, Kristen says she wants to "be" Danny Booko and Nia Booko when she "grows up." Actor Danny seems to have a pretty good head on his shoulders. In an interview, he clocks his co-stars antics, telling producers that the award for "most dramatic" in the group is a three-way tie between Jax, Kristen, and Jesse. His wife is a recent mother of twin-girls and a former Miss USA. The pair also have an eighteen-month-old toddler together, and with three children under the age of two-years old, they always have their hands full. Danny sums up their position by saying: "One kid is one kid. Two kids is five kids. Three kids is nine-thousand, four-hundred, and seventy-six kids and a donkey." While they joke together about being overwhelmed with their children, the couple do seem to have their lives pretty together in comparison to some of their cast mates. While the couple appear to be "family goals," in an earlier clip their friend Jesse refers to Danny as "dark side Danny," implying that when he is drinking there is another facet to his friend's behavior. This suggests that while the couple seem picture-perfect in this early episode, there may be more to the story as the season unfolds.

The Non-Valley Cast Dish on Their Friends

Viewers are introduced to the non-Valley inhabitants of the cast through a lunch with Kristen. Kristen describes them both as "brutally honest," and clips from the upcoming season prove that Zack especially has no problem with not holding his opinions back. In a preview for the season, at a group event, Janet says to Zack: "I've had an easy pregnancy other than the sh-- you've brought into my life." Zack then tells producers in an interview: "She got pregnant specifically so I could not yell at her, or we could not fight." Zack also describes having a "threshold" for hearing about the couples in the cast, which he calls "hetero-frustrated." This bodes well for viewers interested in his cutting commentary regarding his extremely hetero group of Valley friends.

Jasmine seems to be more cool-headed in her assessment of the Valley friendships. She used to work at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump's infamous restaurant featured heavily on Vanderpump Rules. When describing the mix of friendships on the series, Kristen says: "Honestly, it's still the same kind of interconnected friend group we've always been into." When the conversation at their lunch date turns to Kristen wanting to start a family with Luke, Jasmine does her best to seem supportive while asking leading questions that show her hesitation about being honest here. In an interview with producers she expresses doubt about Kristen and Luke's relationship, saying Kristen went from dating these "crazy personalities" to this "little mountain man country guy." With a little shrug she describes Luke as "kind of vanilla... but nice." For his part, Zack was hesitant at first about the speed at which the relationship was moving. However, he seems to have reconciled with the idea, saying in an interview that Kristen "got lucky" that she found someone willing "to work with her." He then sums up her dating history by explaining Luke "is way better than any of her other exes."

The series feels a little "something old, something new." With the blend of family life and friendship drama, the series should be a hybrid of the Housewives franchise Vanderpump Rules.

Episodes of The Valley air Tuesdays on Bravo, available to stream on Peacock the next day.

