The Valley star Brittany Cartwright is opening up about the aftermath of her divorce from Jax Taylor. After four years of marriage and nearly a decade of being together, the former couple’s relationship came to a tumultuous end. But Brittany Cartwright wants the world to know that she’s doing much better since the shocking split.

The reality star recently posted a picture of herself wearing a pink dress on Instagram with the caption: “Getting my sparkle back.” Naturally, fans flocked to the comments section to show support and admire Cartwright for her strength amid the messy divorce. A lot of fans also talked about how Taylor had been holding Cartwright back and now that he’s gone, she is sparkling even brighter.

Some of her VPR co-stars, including Scheana Shay and Dayna Kathan also cheered Cartwright on. “Shining bright baby,” wrote Shay. Former Temptation Island star Kady Cannon Crambeer commented that the sparkle never left Cartwright in the first place. Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez was also among the many public figures who are Team Cartwright.

Jax Taylor Is Moving Out of Brittany Cartwright’s Home

It looks like the former reality couple is wasting no time to sort things out following their divorce. After a lot of back and forth since their split back in February 2024, they are finally taking steps to officially call it quits. Right after the news about Cartwrights' divorce filing was made public on August 28, 2024, Taylor was seen moving his things out of the former couple’s shared home.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Bravolebrity and father-of-one was spotted loading his car with cardboard boxes full of items. The news came only a few days after Taylor checked out of an in-patient mental health facility after 30 days of treatment. The reality star did not reveal the actual reason he sought treatment but took to Instagram to let the world know that he was working on getting better for his son.

An insider has told People that the past month has been rough for Taylor, and he is feeling mixed emotions about the divorce. However, the source added that both he and Cartwright know that this is the right decision. Despite that, Taylor is sad about how things ended and focuses on staying strong for his son.

All seasons of The Valley are available to stream on Peacock.

The Valley A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock