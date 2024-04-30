The Big Picture The Valley is experiencing intense conflict with cast separations, divorces, and physical altercations.

Bravo has not announced a reunion for The Valley, leaving unresolved issues from the season finale.

Previous complaints led Bravo to create a reunion for Summer House, hinting that may happen for The Valley too.

Kristen Doute’s return to reality TV has certainly been a triumphant one. The new Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley, follows former VPR stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen as they navigate the quieter familial lifestyle that people live when they move to the family-friendly area. The rest of the cast is comprised of friends in their network, and those friends have certainly come well-equipped with conflict. The Valley has proven to be equally as entertaining as Vanderpump Rules and had one of the most-watched series premiere episodes in Bravo’s history.

Only six episodes in, The Valley has hit the ground running in terms of conflict, with news of cast separation and divorces breaking shortly before and after the series premiere. Michelle and Jesse Lally have filed for divorce, and Jax and Brittany are currently separated despite being seen together recently at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Things got physical in episode six, with Jesse grabbing Zack Wickham by the throat while attempting to lunge at Kristen for talking about him and his marriage. With only four episodes left, it’s clear that there is a lot that will need to be discussed at the end of the season, so what’s the word on a reunion for the new series?

Kristen Doute Says ‘The Valley’ Needs a Reunion

There seems to be an unspoken rule about a series getting a reunion after its first season, with the exception of Real Housewives, which always has a reunion regardless of being a new or rebooted franchise for the past decade. So, what about The Valley? As of right now, Bravo has not released any information about an impending reunion, both publicly and to the cast. During a recent episode of “Balancing Act,” Kristen and Luke’s podcast, Kristen answered a fan question about The Valley and whether or not there’ll be a reunion for the freshman season. Kristen said, “We do not know if we are going to have a reunion.” The star also hinted that there are unresolved issues from the finale that need addressing, making a reunion even more necessary even though this is only the first season.

Interestingly enough, another Bravo series was concerned about not getting a reunion after its second season. Stars of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard began to voice frustrations about not having a reunion for the second season, as one had yet to be announced several weeks ago. Shortly after their complaints gained steam, Bravo announced that there would be a reunion. Perhaps, if viewers and cast members are able to complain enough, Bravo will also give in and do a reunion special for The Valley as well.

