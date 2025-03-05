The OG Vanderpump Rules villain, Jax Taylor, has opened up about his addiction struggles with substance abuse. The reality TV star had previously checked into rehab in September 2024, where he was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. During the March 4, 2025, episode of Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast, Jax confessed to having checked into rehab a second time over the holiday season toward the end of 2024. The visit was prompted by a heated altercation he had with his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, while in the presence of their son, Cruz Cauchi. Losing his cool in front of his son due to repercussions from ingesting cocaine served as a wake-up call to the reality star of one to get help.

During the podcast, Jax spilled that he’d been using cocaine for over 20 years of his life and explained that since alcohol and the drug go hand in hand, there were rarely instances within that timeframe when he was sober. He hinted that viewers of Vanderpump Rules were probably already aware of his addiction problems owing to his erratic behavior on the show. While admitting to his addiction struggles is a great first step, it may just be a little too soon for Jax to be opening up about his sobriety journey. Moreover, with Bravo teasing that the release of The Valley Season 2 is just around the corner, there’s every possibility that Jax’s revelations could be damage control in anticipation of his possibly problematic behavior in the upcoming installment.

Jax Taylor’s Words Shouldn’t Be Taken at Face Value

Jax is widely known across the Bravoverse for being an attention seeker. There have been a handful of instances where Jax was accused of infidelity and making problematic statements where he lied through his teeth without flinching. It’s difficult to trust Jax’s words owing to his lack of credibility and unpredictable behavior. He has an innate way with words and a special talent for relaying his point with utmost conviction. However, longtime fans of Vanderpump Rules know better than to take his words at face value and wait it out to see if he sticks to his promises.

While it would be wonderful for him to recover and deliver on his promise of sobriety, viewers have been down this path one too many times with Jax to be entirely convinced of his claims that he’s a healed individual. Viewers can hope that he sticks to his word, considering that the stakes are higher this time around, as his addiction struggles will also directly affect his relationship and involvement with his child.

Publicly Admitting to His Struggles Could Be a Calculated Move

Image via Bravo

With The Valley Season 2 being right around the corner, Jax is probably bracing himself for how he will be portrayed in the installment. On the podcast, he confessed to having ill-treated Brittany and picked fights with her while being under the influence. Jax making revelations on the podcast could likely be to gain a sympathy vote from the audience and use it as a get-out-of-jail-free card for his controversial and possibly triggering actions in the upcoming season of The Valley.

In an exclusive interview on March 4, 2025, Brittany shed light on Jax’s path to sobriety. She remains skeptical about how long her estranged husband will remain motivated and also confessed that his treatment plans seem to be the bare minimum. Brittany stated that Jax’s behavior continues to be alarming, and her only hope is that he will try and become a healed individual for their son’s sake.

Jax Taylor Isn’t at a Point to Make Bold Statements About His Sobriety

Image via Casey Durkin/Bravo

Jax is known for making big, bold claims and speaking about a matter with utmost conviction until he eventually backtracks on his words, falling back into old habits. While embarking on a journey to sobriety is commendable and appreciated, boasting about being 82 days sober isn’t significant enough for him to publicly make bold statements about addiction and sobriety. Rather, this is just the beginning of his path to sobriety, and he has a long way ahead of himself, considering that his addiction is two decades deep.

Clearly, it’s too early for Jax Taylor to be talking about his addiction struggles and attempting to be an advocate for the same when he is still grappling with the whole ordeal. While everyone knows Jax is always relentless in his mission to remain the “number one guy in the group,” he needs to lay low about addressing his addiction struggles until he’s made significant progress.