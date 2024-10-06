The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are filing for divorce, but it looks like they weren’t even officially married! The former couple got married back in 2019 and announced their separation in 2024. For a while, the couple tried to work things out, but Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024, which indicated that their marriage was over for good. But in the process, Taylor indicated that the two of them were never legally married.

As reported by E! news, the reality star filled out documents to give Cartwright sole legal and physical custody of their son Cruz Michael Cauchi. But in another portion of the document, while requesting the dissolution of their marriage, the reality star checked a box indicating that his marriage to Cartwright was not legally binding.

However, a representative for Taylor gave an official statement to The Daily Dish and clarified the situation. They claimed that Taylor made some errors while filing out the forms that are usually handled by trained legal professionals. “Those errors will be amended without delay,” added the representative. They also claimed that the former couple have resolved all matters related to the custody of their son and are working together for his best interests.

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Officially Divorced?

The Vanderpump Rules alum responded to Brittany Carwright’s divorce filing on September 26, 2024, in person at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. Taylor also listed their shared Los Angeles home as their only asset but requested for the property to be divided between them at another time.

After submitting the documents, Taylor took to his Instagram story and shared a quote that read: “From October to December, your life is going to change for the better.” While the reality TV star did not provide any context with the quote, it’s evident that he is trying to become a better person after spending a month at a mental-health facility.

While Taylor and Cartwright’s divorce proceedings have been initiated by both parties, it is uncertain how long it will take for their marriage to officially come to an end. In an interview with Life & Style, Cartwright shared that Taylor might have been a bad husband to her, but he is still a great father to their son. “I still always, no matter what, want him to be in his life,” while talking about Cauchi’s custody.

The Valley Season 2 is currently being filmed. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

