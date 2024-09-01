The Valley star Jax Taylor is claiming that he did not believe in divorce until his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright filed. After the former couple initially announced their separation back in February 2024, Cartwright served Taylor divorce papers on August 27, 2024. The news comes while the couple, along with their co-stars, is currently filming for The Valley Season 2.

It is a shock considering that Taylor has previously gone on the record to talk about how divorce has never been an option for him. During an interview with People in March 2023, the Bravolebrity reflected on his marriage with Cartwright and the ups and downs of their relationship. Taylor also addressed his infamous 2017 cheating scandal in the following words:

“I don't believe in divorce. My parents didn't get divorced. I don't believe in that. Marriage is work. I'm not saying every day is amazing.”

During the interview, Taylor praised his then-wife for putting him with him. He shared that the two of them were best friends and had a lot of fun with each other. The reality TV star added that he couldn’t imagine his life with anyone else. “She’s the ying to my yang,” he explained. But considering recent developments, his stance on divorce has evidently changed.

The Former Couple Will Continue to Film ‘The Valley’ Season 2 Together

Close

Despite their messy divorce, Taylor and Cartwright are currently filming The Valley Season 2 together. A source recently told People that Taylor was back to work after spending 30 days at an in-patient mental health facility. While the couple was initially on cordial terms with their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, they wanted nothing to do with each other anymore.

The source shared that the former couple is currently not on speaking terms with each other. In fact, they aren’t even capable of being in the same room during filming. The insider also added that a lot of the tension between them will make its way to the upcoming season. They claim: “A lot of shocking details will come to the surface. Since nothing has been off-limits, it may end up being the most unpredictable, no-holds-barred season to ever appear on reality television yet."

As reported by Page Six, Cartwright has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her divorce from Taylor. She is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of her and Taylor’s toddler. Considering that Taylor was served the papers during filming, the audience will get to see how the situation played out when The Valley Season 2 premieres.

The Valley Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2025. All seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The Valley A reality TV show that follows a group of friends in a luxurious Californian neighborhood, focusing on their glamorous lifestyles and intricate relationships. The series offers an inside look at their social lives, including parties, romantic entanglements, and personal conflicts. As the friends navigate their ambitions and loyalties, the show highlights the drama and challenges that come with living in an elite suburban setting. Release Date March 19, 2024 Cast Jax Taylor , Brittany Cartwright , Kristen Doute , Luke Broderick , Daniel Booko Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Watch on Peacock