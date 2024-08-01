The Big Picture On set tension between Jax Taylor and Danny Booko hints at a brawl in The Valley Season 2.

Jax Taylor throws shade at Booko on his podcast, promising surprises in the upcoming season.

Booko plans to address lies about him in The Valley Season 2 amid ongoing drama with Taylor.

Fans have been blessed with a glimpse of The Valley Season 2 amid filming and tensions between Jax Taylor and Danny Booko are already at an all-time high on the reality series! Several set images provide a sneak peek of what lies ahead in the upcoming second installment of the popular Vanderpump Rules spin-off.

The leaked images hint at a brawl between Taylor and Booko, as they are seen engaging in a heated public spat. This is, however, a surprise to none, as they’ve had a long-standing beef since The Valley Season 1 ended. Exclusive images shared by US Weekly see the two hunks arguing in front of Taylor’s house. Though Booko’s back is turned toward the camera, one can easily tell from Taylor’s annoyed expression that they aren’t exactly engaged in friendly banter.

Following the filming wrap of The Valley Season 1, Taylor has been throwing shade at Danny Booko on multiple occasions which probably led to the animosity between the two on set. The first instance was when he threw shade at Taylor and Nia Booko’s marriage, replying to a fan who was gushing about the couple on social media with a cryptic comment, “Will see how this goes,” hinting at trouble in paradise. This obviously did not sit well with Danny Booko.

Jax Taylor Spilled a Lot of Tea on ‘The Valley’ Season 2 on His Podcast

​​​​Jax Taylor also commenced with his Danny Booko slander on the April 4, 2024 episode of his and his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright’s podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. The episode, "The Valley’s Danny Booko!’" has the reality TV star mention how Booko had to be kicked out of Taylor’s bar several times, further dragging him through the mud.

He also went on to explain on the podcast that viewers are going to be in for a surprise in the second installment of The Valley. Taylor claims that Booko received a great edit during The Valley Season 1. Jax Taylor further strengthened his point by saying that he wouldn’t let a repeat of that occur in the upcoming season and went on to stress the following:

“Cat needs to be out of the bag on a few different things”

Danny Booko is also looking forward to discussing things in The Valley Season 2 with all the stirring up Taylor’s been doing. He expressed his opinion on the Hold My Crown with Nia Sanchez podcast and stated that he is ready to address the “blatant lies” that are being spread about him, especially those pertaining to his marriage.

The Valley Season 2 is currently filming and is expected to release in spring 2025. Catch all episodes of The Valley Season 1 on Peacock TV.

