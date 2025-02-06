Since the news broke out that Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules will focus on an entirely new cast, fans have anticipated Season 2 of The Valley, which includes OGs Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor. In addition to Kristen and Jax, there will be a few more familiar faces in Season 2: Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz. Although it is confirmed that Lala, Scheana, and Tom will pop in for some episodes throughout Season 2, Kristen Doute has shared that they are not the main focus of The Valley, like they were on Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen Doute weighed in on the situation after Bravo posted the first sneak peek of Season 2. There were comments throughout the social media post regarding fans expressing disinterest in watching Lala and Scheana. One concerned fan posted, "Not looking forward to seeing Lala, but based on her recent behavior on the exit of VPR, I'm optimistic that this will be a bad season for her, which I will enjoy." Fans did not hold back their true feelings towards some of the Vanderpump Rules members jumping ship and hopping onto The Valley.

Lala Kent Is Not the Focus of 'The Valley' Season 2

Kristen subtly shaded Lala in her response. She responded, "The Valley isn't about her, so come along for the ride!" Kristen's comment was posted after Lala hopped on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast, hosted by Heather McDonald. "I wouldn't say I'm a big part of it. I pop in. I'm very pregnant at that point in time. We will see what makes it. It just made sense." Although it is confirmed that Lala will make guest appearances on The Valley,

it is unknown whether she will insert herself into any drama. Kristen and Lala are no longer friends. Kristen hopped on "The Viall Files" hosted by Nick Viall, where she explained that Lala cut Kristen off because Kristen did not show support when Lala was receiving backlash for her coparenting skills with Randall Emmett. "We got into a fight. She stopped speaking to me. I found out, per Brittany Cartwright, that Lala says I am dead to her because of this. I tried reaching out to her and never spoke to her." At this time, it is unclear if Lala and Kristen had a run-in in Season 2. The Valley is available to stream on Peacock in the US.