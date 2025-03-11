Although Vanderpump Rules Season 11 had a downfall and the show is all set for its cast overhaul for its 12th installment, the show’s spinoff The Valley Season 2 is gearing up just fine with exciting cast photos, trailer, and premiere date! The show is all set to air on Bravo starting April 15, 2025 at 9 PM ET.

The 3-minute teaser trailer begins with a high-octane, electrifying look at the cast members, followed up by Luke Broderick proposing Kristen Doute on a yacht, and all the cast members wooing over them and wondering who would’ve thought Kristen and Luke would’ve had the best relationship out of all of them? And that’s just the gist of what the upcoming season has to offer! Fans are going to see how Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are navigating their separation and in one scene in the trailer, Brittany can actually be seen telling the Valley ladies that one of the girls that Jax is seeing had left her thong on her sink! Other than this, here are some more insights from the official synopsis of The Valley Season 2:

“Kristen and Luke will be settling into their new home and preparing to start a family as Luke attempts to strengthen his bonds within the friend group. Meanwhile, Danny and Nia Booko, while effortlessly managing three young kids, will be planning for a fourth, and that’s going to be challenging their marriage. Then we have Jason and Janet Caperna adjusting to life as first-time parents, and balancing diaper duties with mediating friend-group drama. Jasmine Goode will be moving forward romantically with Melissa Carelli, yet will still get caught in group conflicts. Jesse Lally, on the other hand, will be navigating an acrimonious divorce from Michelle Saniei amid lingering trust issues.”

‘The Valley’ Season 2 Will Have Three New Cast Members

Other than that — The Valley Season 2 is shaking things up by introducing three fresh faces in addition to the existing cast members. This includes Jasmine Goode’s partner Melissa, Michelle Saniei’s new beau Aaron Nosler, and Zack Wickham’s boyfriend Benji Quach.

But the surprises don't stop there — fans of the original Vanderpump Rules will also have a little something to look forward to! We’ll be seeing familiar faces including Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies dropping in to stir the pot, and that promises even more fireworks this season.

The Valley’s sophomore season will premiere on Bravo starting April 15, 2025. Episodes will air 9 PM ET on Tuesdays and will later be available to stream on Peacock. The Valley Season 2 cast photoshoot is available on Bravo’s official website. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!