Bravo's new reality show, which is a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules, is The Valley. The Valley is filled with new faces, and also quite some familiar ones. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are all Vanderpump Rules veterans who chose to grace fan's screens again with their hit new reality show. The new faces on this new show consist of Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Luke Broderick, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, Danny Booko, Nia Booko, Janet Caperna, and Jason Caperna. Season one was all about this cast trading in party life for family life. Danny and Nia are married and have three children together. Jax and Brittany have one child together and are currently going through a separation, as well as Jesse and Michelle.

Season One of The Valley has given fans a new glimpse into reality television. Usually, the most popular reality shows are filled with partying, going out, and a wild lifestyle. In this show, it is based more on suburban life. The cast tried to juggle family and work life while still having fun with their lives. Season one was not rainbows and butterflies though. When a show involves a cast member like Jax Taylor, there is bound to be drama going on. Fans are excited and eager to see what this cast is going to do in Season 2, especially with the drama going on in all of their personal lives.

Couples Drama During Season One of 'The Valley'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got married on Vanderpump Rules and, later on, had their first child together. Fans were hoping that Jax would change his player ways and keep a woman as loved as Brittany, but sadly, that did not happen. Throughout Season One, cast members began to confront Jax about infidelity rumors, which Jax denied. Just like he did in Vanderpump Rules. Jax and Brittany are going through a separation, which fans can expect to see during Season 2. As recently seen on social media, amid their separation, Brittany has been living in an Airbnb with their child, while Jax has been staying in their home. As fans saw in the season finale, Jax and Brittany opened a bar together. In Season 2 of The Valley, fans can expect to see what is going on between them and where they stand.

Another couple that decided to call it quits on their marriage are Michelle and Jesse Lally. This couple split up after filming Season One of The Valley. Michelle and Jesse also have a child together, and they have been focused on co-parenting as well. Although this couple's divorce does not come with as much baggage involving cheating scandals as Jax and Brittany, fans can still expect to watch how they decide to raise their daughter together. Both Jesse and Michelle have other partners now, which can be expected to be part of their storylines during Season 2.

The Return of Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute's return to reality TV can be described as unexpected, yet iconic. Kristen was an OG on Vanderpump Rules. Throughout Kristen's time on the show, the viewers saw her at the center of drama and scandals, going through different relationships and friendships, and being known for her crazy personality. When The Valley announced that Kristen was returning to Bravo, fans knew right away that she would bring drama and entertainment to the show.

During Kristen's first season in The Valley, she was made to look like the villain. Jax has a reputation for putting the blame on others and trying to make himself look drama-free, and that is exactly what he did to Kristen. The cast tried to ice Kristen out and decided to stop inviting her to events. What fans can look forward to watching once Season 2 airs is Kristen's relationship with Luke, and where she stands with her fellow cast members. Fans can always count on Kristen to speak her mind and bring the drama, and that is what she will do throughout Season 2.

Brittany Cartwright's Life During 'The Valley'

Brittany Cartwright is her own person. A lot of the time, she is associated with her soon-to-be ex, Jax Taylor, but she has been a fan favorite since her time on Vanderpump Rules, and fans continue to love and support her on The Valley. Throughout the first season, the viewers watched Brittany adapt to the suburban mom life, which is very different from her time on Vanderpump Rules. Brittany used to be a tequila-loving SUR waitress who took trips to Las Vegas with her crew, bringing a sense of her old Kentucky lifestyle to West Hollywood. She is now a mother, trying to figure out her next move. Brittany has claimed that when Season 2 begins to film, she will remain drama-free. Fans can expect to watch Brittany play peacemaker with her cast members, and try to maintain a positive outlook on life while going through her separation from Jax Taylor.

The Valley was quite unexpected to most Bravo fans. Viewers never thought that they would see Vanderpump Rules alum on their screens again. Once Season 1 had aired, it was a hit. Old faces mixed with new ones was the perfect combination for a hit new reality show. Although the point of The Valley was for viewers to experience a more "suburban lifestyle" type of show, the drama did not disappoint. Unexpectedly, this show did not get a reunion once the season wrapped up filming. This left fans wondering what was going on between Jax and Brittany, Jesse and Michelle, and where the cast stands with Kristen Doute. A rumor has been swirling around that Vanderpump Rules stars, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, have an interest in joining The Valley. Kristen Doute had some words about that, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens, and who from the cast is either leaving or joining. Season 2 can be expected to bring drama, friendships, updates on which couples are still together and which are not, and if this cast as a whole will move past their differences and decide to film together.

The Valley is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

