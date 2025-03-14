Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor from The Valley have been going through their divorce for almost a year and, like many couples who go through divorce, they need to figure out who will be the one to keep the goods they may have had together. In March 2023, Cartwright and Taylor started their own podcast called When Reality Hits, in which they would talk about their marriage and anything newsworthy for them. The two continued to do the podcast even when going through their divorce, but would record separate episodes, never together. Now, Cartwright has announced on her Instagram that she would be the one to take over the whole podcast without Jax.

Viewers will have the opportunity to see what drove Cartwright to the edge in deciding to divorce Taylor when the new season of The Valley comes out, but it seems she has been able to move forward with her life and not deal with him anymore. The two had a very complicated relationship throughout the early years of Vanderpump Rules, so it has been interesting for viewers to see the demise of their marriage.

Brittany Comes Out on Top in Her Battle with Jax