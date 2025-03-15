Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star Jax Taylor has recently spoken publicly about his substance abuse issues, specifically his addiction to cocaine. Throughout all the years that Jax was a leading cast member of Vanderpump Rules, he dealt with demons and struggled internally. However, although he was dealing with his own issues of addiction to drugs and alcohol, he still scolded his ex-wife, Brittany Cartwright, for her consumption of alcohol.

During Vanderpump Rules, around the time that Jax and Brittany got engaged, the treatment towards Brittany that was coming from Jax was completely unfair now that the truth is out there about Jax and his addiction problems. Jax reprimanded Brittany over her drinking every chance he could, which made him a hypocrite.

'Vanderpump Rules' Highlighted This Hypocrisy

Image via Bravo

During Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany went to the doctor to see what was causing her severe stomach issues, which she previously shared throughout her time on the show. Brittany would share that her stomach was hurting her, and sometimes it would even lead to her vomiting, and she could not place the initial cause of these issues. Once she and Jax went to the doctor, she was told to stray away from alcohol because it was only making everything worse.

The cast had a trip to Mexico planned shortly after she visited the doctor, and Brittany explained that she still wanted to drink and have a good time with everyone. This really upset Jax. Jax went on about how Brittany was willingly damaging her health and scolded her for alcohol addiction. But this entire time, Jax was abusing substances and damaging his health, as well. Although Brittany could have made smarter choices and cut back on alcohol consumption, Jax had no right to treat Brittany the way that he did, because he was doing the exact same. This made him a hypocrite and further proves that the treatment Brittany endured from Jax was unfair and uncalled for.

'The Valley's' Jax and Brittany are Over for Good