Every week, fans would tune into The Vampire Diaries to experience the passionate love triangle between its series leads. But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that chemistry was difficult to come by. In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the teen drama’s premiere, showrunner Julie Plec lifted the curtain on the casting process. The romantic trio of the series was ultimately played by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. After playing Elena, Stefan, and Damon respectively, it is impossible to think of anyone playing them now, but Plec told a different story. When the network was initially trying to find their Elena, Dobrev was the last person on Plec’s mind.

“Nina came in early in the process and was sick, and so we kind of didn’t look twice at her and she had to fight to be seen again and put herself on tape so that we would take a second look at her when she felt better. And it came perfectly, right at the time when we were sort of throwing our hands up in the air.”

At the time of casting, Dobrev was already a Canadian success as teen mom Mia in Degrassi: The Next Generation. The Vampire Diaries, however, would be her chance to lead a series. Elena was the linchpin of the drama and there would be no show without her. Coincidentally, while Dobrev was not the front-runner, casting Stefan and Damon was equally impossible.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Romantic Leads Weren’t Wanted Either

With his trademark expressions and dry wit, Somerhalder was the obvious choice for Damon. Plec happened to agree. She told THR that she had her eye on him since his appearance in Young Americans. His success was right on the tail of his leading role in Rules of Attraction and his first season appearance as the tragic Boone in the cultural phenomenon, Lost. Even so, Plec stated that “he tanked [his audition] and he knows he tanked and everyone knows he tanked.” Wesley also had a rough trial to get his role. When he auditioned, Plec and co-creator Kevin Williamson thought he was too old for the role. When the network suggested he be cast as Damon instead, The Vampire Diaries’ creatives shot it down.

“So Kevin and I were like the last two people to be on board the Paul Wesley train, and it wasn’t really until his first day shooting when he was shooting in the cemetery with Nina Dobrev in a scene where they run into each other for the first time in the cemetery where we were like, ‘Oh my God, we were so wrong. How embarrassing because he’s perfect.’”

The casting process turned out to be a labor of love. There would be no series without the chemistry, without the three leads, and without the connection, Dobrev, Somerhalder, and Wesley brought to the series. No one would care about a love triangle that had to have a resolution in the end without them. As it turned out, all the leads would be perfectly cast. The Vampire Diaries went on for eight seasons and gave life to two other series. Viewers can witness the magic from the beginning by watching the series streaming on Max.

The Vampire Diaries The lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers. Release Date September 10, 2009 Creator Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson Cast Paul Wesley , Ian Somerhalder , Katerina Graham , Candice Accola , Matthew Davis Seasons 8

