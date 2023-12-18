The Big Picture Bonnie Bennett is the true hero of The Vampire Diaries, constantly putting her friends first and sacrificing herself for them.

Despite facing death multiple times, Bonnie always comes back stronger and proves her strength and power.

Bonnie's pivotal role is emphasized in the later seasons of the show when Elena is absent, allowing her character to shine.

Known for its epic love triangle, The Vampire Diaries is heavily focused on Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) as she tried to make up her mind about whether to stay with the kindhearted Stefan (Paul Wesley) or the bad boy Damon (Ian Somerhalder). Although the story is essentially focused on this trio, there are many other supporting characters that elevated the plot and ultimately saved the day. In Mystic Falls, supernatural creatures of all sorts keep getting in the way. Although they are deemed immortal, they aren't all-powerful, which is why Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) becomes a vital character in the series. As a descendant of a strong bloodline of witches, Bonnie oozes magic from her fingertips and uses it to protect the people she loves and her hometown. Throughout the seasons, it is clear that she is the true hero in The CW's hit drama, even though she doesn't get as much screen time as the show's three leads.

Bonnie Always Puts Her Friends First in 'The Vampire Diaries'

In Season 1, Bonnie is introduced as Elena and Caroline's (Candice King) best friend, who believes that she might be a psychic. When she learns that her supernatural abilities are actually drawn from her witch heritage, the character forges a special bond with her grandma (also an all-powerful witch). Even though Bonnie doesn't have a full grasp on her powers at the beginning, she always steps in to protect her friends, putting her own life and happiness at risk in the process. When Elena requested help from Bonnie and her grandma to open the tomb, so that Stefan and Katherine could go out, she didn't hesitate to lift the curse. Yet, her grandma did not survive the spell and died shortly afterward, leading Bonnie to suffer one of her greatest losses in the series. Later on in The Vampire Diaries, she also saves Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) from death twice, even tapping into expression magic (a very dark source of magic) to do so. Despite her efforts, she did have to deal with the consequences, resulting in her death at the end of Season 4.

Bonnie Comes Back to Life Stronger Than Ever

Even though she died after bringing Jeremy back to life, Bonnie still managed to overcome death many times. Later in Season 5, she is released from the other side after taking on the burden of becoming the anchor. Although the character has to go through a lot of pain every time a vampire or a traveler touches her on their way to the other side, she doesn't complain about her newfound opportunity to reunite with her friends. As Bonnie enrolls at university and plans a future alongside Jeremy, death continues to knock on her door when the other side gets destroyed. Although everyone thinks that she is gone for good, she proves that she is stronger than she looks.

As her and Damon get stuck in the prison world, Bonnie finds out that her blood and magic are the key to getting them out of there. Even though she thought that her powers were no longer at her disposal after she became the anchor, the character retrieves her supernatural abilities and not only saves Damon but also manages to save herself. Months after getting Damon out of the prison world, Bonnie is almost on the verge of committing suicide because she feels helpless and alone in 1994. Yet, once her friends send her a signal for a potential way out, the character finally feels at ease at the possibility of fighting death the second time around and succeeding. This shows that, different from all the other characters in the series, she is the only one who has enough power to stay alive and to also help her friends when they are on the verge of death. Always humble and selfless, Bonnie goes above and beyond to keep her loved ones safe and Mystic Falls in order, even when she isn't entirely confident about her own potential.

Seasons 7 and 8 of 'The Vampire Diaries' Give Bonnie Time To Shine

The truth is, even as the ultimate hero of the series, it is clear that Bonnie wasn't the protagonist and could never get as much screen time or appreciation as The Vampire Diaries' leading lady. Yet, when Elena Gilbert was confined to a coffin in Seasons 7 and 8, Bonnie was given the opportunity to finally show her pivotal role in the plot. Although the series' later seasons were filled with questionable storylines, the emphasis on Bonnie's relationship with Damon and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) was among the writers' best creative decisions. Before Season 6, Damon and Bonnie were literal enemies and would only interact when she was forced to do a spell to protect someone that she cared for. However, during their time in the prison world, the characters had the chance to bond and become one of the most memorable friendships in the series altogether. When Kai (Chris Wood) manages to escape and invades Alaric (Matt Davis) and Jo's (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) wedding, he forces Damon to choose between saving Bonnie or himself and Damon chooses Bonnie (he had only sacrificed himself before for Stefan or Elena). In addition to her friendship with Damon, the witch's relationship with Enzo gave fans another couple to root for since Delena was no longer front and center. Even with the tragic aftermath of their love story, Bonenzo (the couple's ship name) became a highlight in Seasons 7 and 8.

As an often overlooked supporting character, Bonnie sacrificed herself multiple times for the people she loved but never really got the credit that she deserved. Looking back at her trajectory in the series, risking her own life to bring Jeremy back or her multiple attempts to overcome death, it is noticeable that she was the true hero in The Vampire Diaries. At the end of the series, she doesn't get her happy ending with Enzo, but she proves her heroic status as the person responsible for saving Mystic Falls from literal hellfire. With the support of other Bennett witches, viewers finally understand that without Bonnie, the series' finale wouldn't be the same.

All seasons of The Vampire Diaries are available to stream on Max.

