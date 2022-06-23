Nearly half a decade after its finale, The Vampire Diaries remains a fan favorite. While the show’s original storyline comprised the return of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) to their vampire-filled hometown Mystic Falls, the later seasons featured all forms of supernatural creatures until Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) was the last human standing.

The show was quick to gain popularity as compared to other shows of its time and had some amazing seasons that loyal fans still go to rewatch. Still, some eras were greater than the others.

Season 5

One of the most disappointing seasons of the show, Season 5 was low on excitement as The Originals left Mystic Falls. The season features the 100th episode in the series, and Qetsiyah (Janina Gavankar) finally solves the mystery that has long hovered over the doppelgangers.

Though an epic season for Delena fans as their romance grows, the season overall is a bit more narrative and a lot less interactive. While it certainly has its highlights, this round showed the series to be in a bit of a rut.

Season 1

The first few episodes of the show hooked a lot of fans, but it's hard to argue that the show gathers its balance a little after its landing. While it explained the backstory of Damon, Stefan, and Katherine (Nina Dobrev), it relied heavily on jump scares in the early days

Still, after Elena’s introduction to the supernatural world, the season never lets you down. While the season is great and eventually goes up, it almost has you giving up on it in the first few episodes.

Season 8

The final season of The Vampire Diaries provided a pretty solid farewell for longtime fans. Sybil (Nathalie Kelley) as a villain wasn’t appreciated much, and Cade’s (Wolé Parks) arrival wasn’t much of an improvement either. However, Enzo’s (Michael Malarkey) death and Stefan’s actions left the viewers stunned. The show got resuscitated with Katherine’s comeback as a villain. Even after eight seasons, she remained to be one of the best villains on the show.

The show bid goodbye to the screens after providing fitting endings to characters and a glimpse into their happy afterlives. Season 8 definitely left the series on a fairly high note, satisfying many loose plot threads along the way.

Season 7

After the epic showdown in the Season 6 finale, Season 7 was the first to be made without Elena or Katherine as its centerpiece. As the show jumped stories, Jo (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) and Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) twins were magically transported to Caroline’s womb, thus saving the coven.

While Damon remains unhinged for a while after the loss of Elena, Stefan’s travels to New Orleans mark a crossover between The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

Season 4

After an epic showdown at the end of Season 3, Elena Gilbert wakes up a vampire. As her emotions heighten, her feelings for Damon grow more intense. After featuring in some of the best episodes of the series, The Originals bid adieu to the show as the doors to their own spinoff in New Orleans open.

Meanwhile, Elena’s desire to be a human again leads the troop to the Nova Scotia island, where a mistake helps a monster – Silas, a doppelganger of Stefan and the villain of the season – escape. The shocking end of the season leads to Bonnie’s (Kat Graham) death and the reveal of Silas’s true form.

Season 2

One of the most intense seasons of the show, Season 2 was a final goodbye to Elena and Jeremy’s (Steven R. McQueen) guardian, Jenna. (Sara Canning) Katherine’s arrival in modern-day Mystic Falls has Stefan and Damon alarmed for Elena’s life, while Tyler Lockwood’s (Michael Trevino) genes are directing him to a path he’s destined to be on. With Mason’s (Taylor Kinney) return, the existence of the moonstone comes to be known, and Katherine’s secrets come to the surface.

After running from Klaus (Joseph Morgan) for 500 years, Katherine finally has the weapon to her freedom: a doppelganger. The season also marks the arrival of Klaus, Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rose (Lauren Cohan) into Mystic Falls.

Season 3

After the epic finale of Season 2, the third season was like dessert to a well-served meal. Just two words: The Originals. The season allowed fans to experience the worst side of Stefan as he spends most of the episodes – with his humanity switched off – as a servant to Klaus. The original siblings were introduced in the season, giving way to their pasts and the invention of the first vampires in history.

With Stefan out of reach, Elena and Damon’s feelings grow, and they’re left to experience them without restrictions.

Season 6

Season 6 was the end of an era. Damon and Bonnie woke up in a time loop which was later revealed to be the prison world. While Alaric was still adjusting to being a vampire, Elena was having a hard time living without Damon. The plot twist that left fans having mixed feelings came at the end of the show. Nina Dobrev’s departure from the show was described by a sleep spell put on Elena by Kai Parker (Chris Wood) that linked her life to Bonnie’s.

While Kai made a wholesome villain, Stefan and Caroline’s friendship nurtured into a full-blown romance. Numerous new characters like Lily (Annie Wersching), Valerie (Elizabeth Blackmore), and Jo were introduced, making for a great jumping-on point.

