The Vampire Diaries once fired up an entire fandom about what characters should end up with whom, and Paul Wesley has opinions about it. On a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, The Vampire Diaries alum did not share his love for a late-stage couple, Stefan and Caroline (Candice King). Wesley played the former for eight seasons in the supernatural romance where relationships were a high-stakes game. By the end of the series, Stefan ends up marrying the former mean girl and current vampire in a move that wasn’t necessarily the fan favorite. Many viewers believed that Stefan was meant to be with his initial partner, Elena (Nina Dobrev), while Caroline had many other suitors with more chemistry. Wesley spoke about The Vampire Diaries relationship with co-star and partner in Brothers Bourbon, Ian Somerhalder, about the unlikely pair. The conversation was prompted by the incendiary question of which storyline never should have made it out of the writers' room.

"After Nina left the show, they were like: We need to pair Stefan with some romantic partner, and then Stefan and Caroline ended up having a wedding and getting married, right?" Wesley answered. He wasn’t alone in his estimation. Somerhalder agreed that the relationship was “forced.” Fans are also not likely to disagree. Out of all the partners that Stefan and Caroline could have had, none of the favorite pairings included each other.

Nina Dobrev’s Exit Impacted ‘The Vampire Diaries’

If Stefan had an obvious choice for a romantic partner, it was Elena. The two kick off the series with their love story in the classic human-vampire pairing. Stefan first arrives in Mystic Falls out of curiosity but soon falls in love with the human girl. This partnership is later complicated by Damon’s (Ian Somerhalder) arrival, causing tension between all three. The iconic love triangle doesn’t last the entirety of the series, however, because in Season 6, Nina Dobrev announced she would be moving on from the series. Continuing a show without its main character is difficult terrain, and the writers had to think quickly to find a satisfying ending for Stefan.

Stefan and Caroline had a strong foundation as friends throughout the show, starting with him helping her transition into a vampire. But sexual chemistry was not entirely significant between them. Many fans would prefer Caroline end up with the maniacal original vampire Klaus (Joseph Morgan) or even the werewolf Tyler (Michael Trevino). These options never materialized, and Stefan was the best-case scenario. Ending up with a default couple isn’t likely to inspire love from the fans, but again, there were few options. Viewers can watch The Vampire Diaries love story from the beginning, streaming on Max.