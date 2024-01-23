It is without question that The Vampire Diaries has managed to keep a strong fanbase seven years after the final episode aired. Based on the book series of the same name by L. J Smith, this supernatural show follows the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) meeting vampire Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), and his troublesome brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder). Soon, Elena and her friends are surrounded by the supernatural, and things are never normal again. The Vampire Diaries received years of acclaim with its lovable characters, crazy plot twists and unpredictable moments.

Every type of supernatural creature is featured in The Vampire Diaries, from werewolves to witches to ghosts. But at the core, the vampires are what makes the show what it is, as the title suggests. Vampires in The Vampire Diaries are super strong and fast, excellent hunters, and have the gift of mind control. They can live forever if someone doesn't get them with a stake to the heart. We meet a lot of vampires throughout the show's run, some stronger than others. Let's break down the most powerful of the lot, from compelling villains to adored heroes.

The Vampire Diaries The lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers. Release Date September 10, 2009 Creator Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson Cast Paul Wesley , Ian Somerhalder , Katerina Graham , Candice Accola , Matthew Davis Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

10 Enzo St. John

Portrayed by Michael Malarkey

Image via The CW

Enzo St. John (Michael Malarkey) is a vampire introduced in the fifth season as an old friend/cellmate of Damon before he was captured by the Augustines to be experimented on in the 1950s. At first, he seeks revenge, believing that Damon didn't help him. But soon he becomes a series regular, entangling himself with the rest of the main characters. Particularly Bonnie (Kat Graham), whom he has a relationship with. This anti-hero goes through a long character arc, with redemption and a better understanding of himself.

Enzo's strength is rooted in his survival instincts and resourcefulness. He has overcome a lot of pain throughout his vampire life, and while it does make him somewhat of an anti-hero, he comes through for his loved ones at the end. He also uses his charismatic personality to his advantage, able to manipulate people when needed. He has all the heightened abilities of a vampire, including strength. But his biggest display of strength is when he sacrifices himself in season 8, episode 16, "I Was Feeling Epic.''

9 Caroline Forbes

Portrayed by Candice King

When we first meet Caroline Forbes (Candice King), she is a bit of a control freak with jealousy issues, striving for perfection in every aspect of her life. She was always an exciting character to watch onscreen, despite some fans not liking her initially. However, her story kickstarted when she became a vampire at the start of the second season after Katherine Pierce (Nina Dobrev) kills her while she has Damon's blood in her system. She mourns her human life and then jumps into life as a vampire.

As a vampire, all of her human traits are heightened. This adds a layer of determination and strength that we don't see with some of the other vampires. She grows into a strong and skilled fighter, able to best many characters, including Damon, occasionally. Let's be real, he deserves it sometimes. Above all, the love she has for her friends and family is what drives her. She finds strength in her dedication to them and would do anything to protect them. Caroline Forbes is an icon, especially as a vampire.

8 Stefan Salvatore

Portrayed by Paul Wesley

Stefan Salvatore is a fascinating vampire. He is over 100 in the series and has a long history under his belt. He is turned turned into a vampire when he dies with Katherine's blood in his system, after trying to rescue her with Damon. As a newer vampire, Stefan was more like the present-day Damon. Known as a 'ripper', Stefan had an addiction to blood and had little to no humanity, acting on his darkest impulses and doing whatever he wanted with no conscience. When the series began, he is much more controlled, living with his humanity and abstaining from human blood.

Partly, his strength comes from his high level of control. He can have a relationship with a human and enjoy life almost like a human, which takes a crazy amount of strength as a vampire with such a violent past. Stefan is resilient and very protective of his loved ones. He endures torture and mind control to save those he cares about. Additionally, he is also a skilled fighter in combat, with weapons or without. After many decades of practice, he is hard to beat in a fight. Even more so, if he's 'ripper Stefan,' that guy is crazier.

7 Damon Salvatore

Portrayed by Ian Somerhalder

Image via CW

The other half of the Salvatore brothers is Damon Salvatore, presented initially as the crazy, impulsive brother. Well, he is. But when he is turned alongside Stefan, he wishes to let himself die. When Stefan doesn't let him, he promises his brother a lifetime of pain. When the The Vampire Diaries timeline begins, Damon torments his brother and does what he pleases. But as his feelings for Elena grow, and he realizes how important Stefan is to him, his character arc begins. That being said, he is still a ruthless and manipulative character.

Damon finds his strength through his ability to ignore his human side, always prioritizing his safety or those he cares about. He often doesn't care who else gets hurt in the process and will kill without a second thought. His intelligence allows him to manipulate situations and people in his favor, and he's always thinking on his feet. Even if he gets knocked down a few pegs, he always catches back up. And with over a hundred years under his belt, he is a formidable opponent and very physically strong. Anyone under his protection would feel pretty safe.

6 Tyler Lockwood

Portrayed by Michael Trevino

Image via CW

At the beginning of the show, Tyler Lockwood (Michael Trevino) is just a regular Jock, albeit with a pretty mean temper. He stays out of the supernatural circle for a while but then finds himself thrown in when he discovers his uncle is a werewolf. He triggers the werewolf curse on himself when he accidentally kills someone. It isn't over yet, though. After the original vampire, Klaus (Joseph Morgan), shows up and performs a ritual to create vampire-werewolf hybrids, Tyler is the first one to be successfully turned.

As one might expect, the level of strength for a hybrid is off the charts. Tyler has all the vampire abilities, including mind control, speed and strength, combined with the attributes of a werewolf. This makes him stronger than regular vampires and werewolves. He is an intimidating fighter and not one to cross. Tyler's complexity as a character also adds to his strength, as he struggles with himself and accepts the person he has become. His character arc and abilities as a hybrid solidify him as one of the show's strongest characters.

5 Katherine Pierce

Portrayed by Nina Dobrev

Image via The CW

Katherine Pierce is The Vampire Diaries' first true villain, and an incredible one, tormenting Elena and the Salvatore brothers through the first few seasons. Katherine was turned in 1492 to avoid being the doppelgänger used in Klaus' ritual, the one that ends up taking place in the series with Elena. But even after becoming a vampire, Katherine remains on the run from Klaus' wrath for hundreds of years. She gets tied up with the Salvatore brothers and turns them. Katherine returns in the show's timeline, plotting schemes to release herself from a life on the run.

Katherine Pierce is a cold, calculated and cunning vampire. She does not regard anybody except herself and is a master of self-preservation and survival. She endured so much pain as a human, so as a vampire, she cares about one thing: herself. In addition to her strength in combat as a vampire, Katherine finds her power in her ability to manipulate; never underestimate psychological warfare. She is charming and an excellent liar. She may not be everyone's favorite, but you can't deny her iconic status.

4 Elijah Mikaelson

Portrayed by Daniel Gillies

Image via CW

Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) is a member of the Originals, the first family of vampires to exist. He is also the first Original we met, in season 2, episode 8 "Rose." From his introduction, he is a terrifying vampire, as he appears cold and collected even in the face of danger. Elijah, of course, does some horrible things, but he tries to maintain a sense of honor and integrity. Elijah is fiercely loyal to his family but struggles to watch them commit atrocities that upset the balance of the universe. He also values trust above all else, building alliances with numerous main characters, including Elena.

As an Original vampire, Elijah already has more strength than the regular vampires in the show. Without the white oak dagger, he was unable to be killed. He is also able to use mind control on other vampires, and being centuries old, he has enhanced control over his mind and body, leaving him almost completely immune to manipulation. Alongside his physical attributes and impressive fighting abilities, Elijah's strongest trait is his disciplined and dignified demeanor. Unlike his brother Klaus, Elijah stays calm and collected in the face of danger, giving him the upper hand with strategy. This vampire would be a good ally to have.

3 Rebekah Mikaelson

Portrayed by Claire Holt

Image via The CW

Next is another Original, this time Rebekah Mikaleson (Claire Holt). Another Original vampire, Rebekah, is introduced initially in flashbacks to Stefan's ripper days in New Orleans, in the 1920s. She then comes to Mystic Falls, acting as backup to Klaus as he tries to begin siring his hybrid race. Rebekah sticks around after this, becoming involved with various main characters, including Stefan. She is a tough and ruthless character, extremely loyal to her family members and, above all else, craves a sense of human normalcy.

Like Elijah, Rebekah has had thousands of years worth of practice to perfect her strength in combat and mental agility. She is skilled at mind control, especially with other vampires. She even holds her own against her brothers when she has to. Despite experiencing a lot of complex emotions, Rebekah never lets it take over. She has a bit of a temper, like Klaus, but sometimes this is a blessing, not a curse. Her ultimate strength is in her determination and unwillingness to back down, not dissimilar to our other favorite blonde vampire, Caroline Forbes. Rebekah always gets what she wants in the end.

2 Mikael

Portrayed by Sebastian Roché

Mikael (Sebastian Roché) is first introduced properly in the third season of The Vampire Diaries, first revealed as the ultimate hunter; the vampire who hunts vampires. It is then revealed that he is the father of the Originals, except Klaus, who was born to a werewolf father. He became a vampire alongside his children when his wife cast an immortality spell, creating the first-ever vampires. This was done to save their children from harm, but Mikael became angry with the upset of balance, though mostly at Klaus, whom he wished to kill for killing his wife, Klaus' mother. This quest for revenge lasts a lifetime.

In his human life, Mikael was a Viking warrior in the 10th century. This means his strength levels are off the charts when he becomes a vampire, physically overpowering his children (until Klaus becomes a real hybrid). However, his driving force is his hatred of his kind, especially his children and Klaus specifically. Mikael is undoubtedly one of the strongest vampires, but he pushes that aside in favor of hunting vampires with the use of his supernatural abilities. And if Klaus was scared of him, we probably should be too.

1 Klaus Mikaelson

Portrayed by Joseph Morgan

In the first few seasons of the series, Klaus Mikaelson is the big bad villain. The show expertly builds up the suspense for Klaus' arrival, and just about everyone fears him. He dominates his fellow family members and ruthlessly takes everything he wants. In season 2, Klaus breaks a curse that a witch placed on him, allowing him to become a hybrid; part vampire, part werewolf. After unlocking his true potential, he continues to be an evil presence in the show, often seen at odds with his family and dealing with his relationship with his stepfather. He has an extended story in the spin-off The Originals, alongside his siblings.

Klaus is widely considered the most powerful being on The Vampire Diaries, as his character is both an Original and a hybrid. He has all the strength of an immortal being that has been alive since the 10th century, and the benefit of also now being a werewolf. He's not one to mess with, especially on a full moon. Furthermore, his unbreakable determination adds to his strength. After all, he ran around for many centuries trying to break the curse, killing anybody who stood in his way. That's dedication.

Watch On Max

NEXT: 'The Vampire Diaries': Every Season Ranked From Worst to Best