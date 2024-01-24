The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules cast members reveal their superlatives for the upcoming eleventh season, foreshadowing alliances and drama.

DJ James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz grow close this season, marking a shift in their friendship.

The eleventh season will bring interesting tension as Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are forced to spend time together despite their breakup.

The rankings are in and the Vanderpump Rules cast isn’t holding back any shade when it comes to their superlatives for the show’s upcoming eleventh season. Following the events of last year’s Scandoval, the approaching batch of fresh episodes is bound to be packed with drama as each member of the friend group does their best to make the choices truest for them. There’s a clear line drawn in the sand between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, with the superlatives foreshadowing who’s aligning with whom.

From whom did everyone vibe with the most, and who partied hard? Our most burning questions are answered in Bravo’s latest Vanderpump Rules-related X post. After rumors were swirling last season of a budding romance and not-so-steamy makeout session between Rachel Leviss and Tom Schwartz, DJ James Kennedy took out his anger on his ex-friend during a very lively day at the beach. But, the tables have turned as Kennedy reveals that he and Schwartz grew incredibly close this season.

This season sounds like it’s been one of not only upheaval but positive change for a handful of the cast members - mostly the men (don’t disappoint us, guys). While Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, says that her beau has demonstrated the most growth, as he’s entered therapy and gone sober, Schwartz and Sandoval both agree that Sandoval has shown the most impressive shift in personality and habits. We’ll believe it when we see it, pal! Meanwhile, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’s young daughter, Summer Moon, seems to be the biggest day brightener among the cast. Too cute!

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Vanderpump Rules Looks to the Future For Its Eleventh Season

Close

If you go back and rewatch the early episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock (which we can’t suggest enough), it’s wild to see just how much things have changed in the full decade since audiences were first introduced to the spicy waitstaff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. The group who first came into things with their bright, youthful eyes fixed on their Hollywood goals have now situated themselves as one of the biggest and most recognizable casts in reality TV history - aside from Laura-Leigh Moser who proved everyone wrong when she appeared in the 2013 comedy, We’re the Millers.

Related 'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Continues Making Scandoval Drama About Her Scheana Shay once again centers the attention on herself by making someone else's issues her own.

The last season was undeniably the most trying of all, as the affair between Sandoval and Leviss shook not only the crew of pals but also the entire world. While Leviss decided not to return for the eleventh season (although she’s happy to share her hot takes on her new podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue), both Sandoval and his ex Madix are back and will be forced to spend time with each other during filming days. This is definitely going to make for an interesting season as, while both parties have moved on, there’s still a lot of tension looming between the two.

While you wait for the whole crew to return on January 30, you can get caught up with Seasons 1- 10, now streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock