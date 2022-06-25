Groundbreaking playwright Jeremy O. Harris has seemingly parted ways with the HBO adaptation of The Vanishing Half, based on the novel of the same name by Brit Bennett. Harris was serving as writer and executive producer. The Daily Beast has learned that Harris is no longer attached to The Vanishing Half but still has an impressive line-up of shows that he is still working on with his overall HBO deal. Explaining the departure, HBO released a statement saying that Harris was not fired from the project but just had a different approach, further citing creative difference as the primary reason for Harris' exit.

“Jeremy O. Harris was not fired from ‘The Vanishing Half.’ As sometimes occurs as part of the normal development process, we’ve taken a different creative approach, and Jeremy is no longer attached to the project. He is a valued collaborator, and we currently have other projects in development with him." the statement read.

While this comes as a surprise, it is not uncommon in the industry. As earlier mentioned, Harris still has an impressive list of projects that he's still working on with HBO; he plays an important part in other HBO shows like Euphoria, where he's a supervising producer and consultant, as well as the new Alicia Vikander series Irma Vep where he's also a supervising producer.

Image via HBO

RELATED: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Back when Harris was announced to be working on the show, he shared the following: “One of the few highlights of 2020 was the evening I spent on my birthday curled on my couch screaming at Stella Vignes, ‘HOW COULD YOU’ so loudly my neighbor thought something was wrong,” Harris said at the time, referring to the 2020 novel by Bennett. “To know that I get the privilege to collaborate with Brit and one of my favorite playwrights Aziza in translating that moment to millions around the world is an honor.”

Harris is known for his Tony award-nominated play Slave Play, and co-writing the 2021 film Zola with Janicza Bravo which is based on the infamous Twitter thread. He is also known for his role in the HBO Max series Gossip Girl where he played himself, as well as his role in Emily in Paris.

At the moment, there is no news on who is taking over as writer on the series but be sure to check backing with Collider for updates on The Vanishing Half.