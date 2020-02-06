‘The Vast of Night’ Trailer Explores a UFO Sighting Over 1950s New Mexico

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Vast of Night, director Andrew Patterson‘s festival-buzzy debut about a UFO sighting over smalltown New Mexico in the 1950s. Written by James Montague and Craig W. Sanger, the film stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz as a switchboard operator and radio DJ who first discover the strange signal overhead, leading them down a rabbit hole of conspiracy and old-school sci-fi intrigue.

Everything about The Vast of Night‘s drive-in B-movie vibe is familiar; those dang aliens can’t stay away from low-population New Mexico towns, and they’re always visiting during, like, the big yearly sock hop. But everything I’ve heard about the film suggests Patterson’s directorial debut has charm and style to spare, injecting the UFO blueprint with enough Spielberg-like juice to generate a healthy buzz across TIFF, Fantastic Fest, and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film’s official poster. The Vast of Night is coming soon to both theaters and Amazon Prime.

Here is the official synopsis for The Vast of Night: