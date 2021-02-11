I love a good heist movie as much as the next guy, so I'm intrigued by this new trailer for the upcoming crime thriller The Vault from Jaume Balagueró, the writer and director of REC.

Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel) stars as a young engineer who learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain and joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime.

X-Men veteran Famke Janssen co-stars alongside Sam Riley (Control), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides) and Luis Tosar (Cell 211), while the supporting cast includes Jose Coronado, Emilio Gutieěrrez Caba, Axel Stein and Daniel Holguiěn.

While Balagueró is best known for REC, it's his 2011 thriller Sleep Tight, which stars Tosar, that has stuck with me over the years. Simply because of that film, I'm down to check out The Vault, though the fact that it has five writers -- Rafa Martiěnez, Andreěs Koppel, Borja Glez. Santaolalla, Michel Gaztambide, Rowan Athale -- gives me pause.

Saban Films will release this globe-trotting indie in select theaters and on VOD/digital platforms on March 26, so check out the trailer for The Vault below and see if this one is worth breaking into next month. In addition to being a good doctor (hehe), Highmore is a pretty good actor, so I suspect it'll be worth the effort.

