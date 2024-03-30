The spy thriller is certainly a genre with no shortage of history, with the past decade including some of the genre's best titles, such as Slow Horses and Condor. A sister genre of the spy thriller is the crime drama, with perhaps the best series in that particular genre in recent years being the smash-hit British series Peaky Blinders. The creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, is finally marrying the two, with his next series The Veil ready to blend the gritty London setting perfect for the crime genre with the glossy spy narrative we have come to know and love. After being first announced back in 2022, the wait has lasted almost two years for The Veil to arrive, and, finally, it is almost here. So, with that in mind, and with a recent trailer showcasing just how unmissable the miniseries looks to be, here is everything we know about The Veil so far.

The Veil (2024) Follows the relationship between two women playing a deadly game of truth and lies. One woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. Release Date April 30, 2024 Cast Elisabeth Moss , Karol Steele , Alec Secareanu , Thibault de Montalembert , Yumna Marwan , Dali Benssalah , Josh Charles , James Purefoy Seasons 1

The Veil officially debuts on April 30, 2024, just four days after the official release date of the Zendaya-led tennis drama Challengers. The Veil will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu, joining the streamer's great catalog of content currently available. For those across the pond, the miniseries will most likely be available to stream on Disney+, although a release date for UK viewers is yet to be confirmed. It has been confirmed that there will be just six episodes in total in The Veil.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Veil'?

Yes! The official trailer for The Veil was released on March 21 and is available to watch in full above. The trailer, viewed over 6 million times, is simply brimming with all the best aspects of a spy thriller, from a wide range of locations to explosive action and, of course, our lead's multilingual talents. Elisabeth Moss and her British accent look ready to take on all potential villains with a kick-ass, no-nonsense penchant for action and a femme-fatale-esque erotic feather to her bow for good measure. Beyond the action, the series looks ready to dive deep into the backstory of its protagonist, with the trailer hinting at the many lives Imogen Salter has lived, with the repercussions of such on both her physical and mental health sure to have its effect. Packed full of enticing flashes of what is to come, this trailer confirms that The Veil is one you won't want to miss.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Veil'?

The upcoming miniseries will star TV icon and Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss as MI6 agent Imogen Salter, whose specialty in undercover work leads her into the dark depths of The Veil's plot. After her breakout role in The West Wing, Moss solidified her place on our screens as Peggy Olson in Mad Men, with her more recent work as the star of The Handmaid's Tale having been hailed as her best yet. In an interview with RTE, Moss admitted that her upcoming role in The Veil might just be her hardest yet, saying:

"It was much more challenging than I've ever experienced given the different skills and different things I had to do with the dialect, the stunts, fight training, and speaking a couple of different languages here and there, and then traveling around the world, so it definitely felt like, if possible, I’ve found something even more challenging than The Handmaid’s Tale."

In reference to the challenge of taking on the British accent, Moss noted:

"As far as the accent, I worked on it probably harder than I’ve worked on anything because I tend to not work too hard sometimes beforehand, but this I did about six months, I started in September and we started shooting in February. There is a fair amount of pressure when it comes to that kind of thing and I didn't want to be thinking about it and I wanted to do the material justice."

The rest of the ensemble in The Veil includes the likes of Josh Charles (Dead Poet's Society) as Salter's American partner Max, Dali Benssalah (No Time to Die) as Malik, Yumna Marwan (Little Birds) as Adilah, and the likes of Haluk Bilginer (Buffalo Soldiers), Alec Secareanu (God's Own Country), James Purefoy (Rome), and Thibault de Montalembert (The Tunnel).

What Is 'The Veil' About?

The official synopsis of The Veil reads:

“FX’s The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.”

This synopsis suggests The Veil is full of thrills and undercover spills, with a plot that feels deliciously Killing Eve-esque. The Veil looks to be the sort of series ready to fix you to the edge of your seat and simply not let you leave. The 'cast and mouse' narrative employed by so many stories in the spy genre is a tried and tested style beloved by millions, with this series looking to capitalize on its popularity, and the synopsis suggesting it will do so successfully.

Who Are the Creators of 'The Veil'?

Excitingly, The Veil has been created and executive produced by Steven Knight, the man behind the hit British series Peaky Blinders. Taking time away from his upcoming Peaky Blinders movie and next BBC collaboration The Town, Knight worked alongside the likes of directors Damon Thomas and Daina Reid, executive producers Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler, and Elisabeth Moss, and producer Adrian Kelly.

Production on the project began in May 2023 in Kent, England, including a shoot at the iconic Canterbury Cathedral, and even went as far as Paris and Turkey on a European shoot that promises some breathtaking backdrops in the series.