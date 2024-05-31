Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Veil.

The finale of FX’s The Veil dropped this week, and as one would expect from the complicated espionage thriller, the episode, titled “The Cottage,” contained plenty of dramatic twists and turns. So how does the shared journey of MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Elisabeth Moss) and reluctant ISIS operative Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) end? Is ISIS’s planned attack on America neutralized? And does the series leave any doors open for a possible second season?

'The Veil' Finale Reunites Imogen With the Mysterious Michael

The penultimate episode ends with Imogen asserting that she believes Adilah is ultimately a decent person and encouraging her to go on the run with her once more, trusting that Imogen will be able to secure new lives for her and her daughter Yasmina (Keyla and Nayla Bara) without Adilah having to let the attack be carried out. The pair manage to hitchhike to London despite the assortment of law enforcement and intelligence agencies hunting them, which include Imogen’s allies at the French DGSE and American CIA. After arriving in the city, they are picked up by Patrick (Brian Milligan), a chauffeur working for Michael Althorp (James Purefoy), the protégé of Imogen’s late father who groomed her into a romantic relationship and has been shown in brief flashbacks throughout the series. Patrick takes them to Michael’s lavish estate in the English countryside, with Imogen revealing that he is himself an elite covert agent and hoping that he will provide new passports and immigration documents for Adilah and Yasmina.

While attempting to seduce Michael to get the papers, Imogen begins discovering evidence suggesting that Michael knew her father was a double agent covertly working for Russia, that Michael is one as well, and that he is involved in the ISIS operation. When she confronts him about this, he confirms it while also mentioning that he is the father of Imogen’s deceased daughter. Michael elaborates on his demented ideology, which has led him to believe that throwing the world into chaos will eventually result in humanity improving itself. Meanwhile, Adilah has a tense confrontation with Patrick, who expresses blatant Islamophobia that he attributes to his time serving as a Royal Marine.

Adilah's Story Comes to a Heartbreaking End in 'The Veil'

Becoming concerned that Michael ultimately won’t help them, Imogen promises to get Adilah and Yasmina to safety herself but insists that the former tell her the name of the vessel on which ISIS is transporting their nuclear weapon to the U.S. Adliah again refuses to give the name until she sees Yasmina with her own eyes. Imogen instead resolves to get the name from Michael and gets in bed with him before drawing a knife and stabbing him in the penis, promising to kill him if he doesn’t give her the name. But Michael draws a gun hidden in the bed’s sheets and states that he doesn’t believe Imogen would go through with killing him. As he puts the gun to her chin, he is himself shot in the head by Malik Amar (Dali Benssalah), Imogen’s DGSE handler and lover, who had tracked her to the mansion with CIA agent Max Peterson (Josh Charles).

Imogen prepares to flee with Adilah again, knowing that she is now the only hope to identify the ship. But as the pair are about to drive out of the grounds, a wounded Patrick shoots Adilah in the back. Realizing her wound is fatal, Imogen marches out of the car and executes Patrick, after calling him a coward. She returns to the car and sits crying next to Adilah’s body, saying she’s sorry, before noticing that Adilah had written the name of the ship in condensation on the car’s window, for which Imogen tearfully thanks her. Military forces intercept the vessel and kill Emir (Alec Secareanu), Adilah’s lover and ISIS contact, before he can detonate the bomb. Back at the mansion, Malik tells Imogen that Max, who was shot by Patrick when they arrived, will recover. Malik also notes that he has arranged for Adilah to be buried in Paris next to her grandfather. Imogen states that she doesn’t want to hear any details about Michael. Malik attempts to reassure her that it’s over, using her real first name, “Violet.”

Imogen's Father Is Worse Than We Imagined in 'The Veil'

While taking a minute by herself in the house, Imogen notices mail addressed to a cottage elsewhere on Michael’s property and enters it after an occupant drives away. Inside, she discovers evidence of extensive surveillance on herself and various world events, including parts of the ISIS plot. She surmises that the occupant is her father, who somehow survived the CIA’s attempt to assassinate him and has been watching her and continuing to participate in Russian intelligence work ever since. Aloud, she notes that “You watched me become a hundred strangers,” and wonders how a father could abandon his child as he did, stating, “You were a traitor, and not just to them. You were a traitor to me, and I will never, ever forgive you for that.” Finally, she quotes The Tempest, saying, “Hell is empty, and all the devils are here,” and leaves.

In the episode’s final scene, Imogen sees Yasmina and her aunt Nour (Nadia Larbioune) off at an airport, assuring them that she’s made all the arrangements for them to get safely to Canada and start new lives. While looking at the departures board, Imogen takes a phone call, possibly from Malik, with details on a new mission and says she’ll be there in a few hours. Echoing her introduction in the first episode, she asks what her new cover name will be and discreetly smiles to herself.

This ending, which is similar to those of plenty of famous spy stories including entries in the Mission: Impossible and James Bond franchises, makes it seem like a second season (or even more) could be produced, focusing on Imogen taking on a separate mission, even though Adilah’s story has been ended. Moss has made it clear that she’s interested in continuing to play the role, having recently told Collider,

“When we got to the end of the season, I personally felt like we had just started. ... The opportunity to drop her into different locations, give her another mission, have her play somebody else, and give her another name, it just seems like it’s too fun not to think about.”

That being said, given how integral Adilah and her relationship with Imogen was to the first season, some might understandably think it's best to leave the show, which has often been described as a miniseries, as one contained story. With Michael dead, the most obviously dramatic direction to take Imogen’s personal story would be to have her confront her father directly, but casting the latter as anything other than a truly heinous villain could reduce the impact of her final declaration in the cottage.

That said, there are still aspects of Imogen's story that feel like they could be expanded on. Other than her parentage, we still know little about Imogen’s daughter, including what she died of, and Imogen's continuing struggles with grief (which could easily be worsened by the loss of Adilah) would make a solid emotional foundation for the series to continue expanding from, especially if Imogen were to attempt to solidify and improve her relationship with Malik now that Michael is gone. The pair’s antagonistic working relationship with Max could continue to provide the show with its unexpected sense of humor, especially now that Malik and Max have softened on each other somewhat, with Max reassuring Malik that he’s a better-looking, more suitable partner for Imogen than Michael.

The Veil is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

