The Big Picture The Veil stars Elisabeth Moss as super spy Imogen, facing off against Yumnah Marwan's character Adilah.

The series explores tense relationship and high stakes between the two women amidst international conflict.

Moss serves as executive producer for the limited series, inspired by real-life encounters with spies.

FX has just released the first trailer for its latest spy-thriller The Veil led by The Handmaid’s Tale and Madmen’s star Elisabeth Moss. The first two episodes of the limited series are set to premiere on April 30, 2024, exclusively on Hulu, while the remaining four episodes will be released weekly. The show features Moss as a super spy Imogen Slater with Yumnah Marwan (Little Birds) as Adilah, who is going to be the antagonist of the series, apparently.

This is evident by the official synopsis, which states that The Veil will explore “the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London; one woman has a secret, and the other has a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.” In the background, you also have the mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE working together to avert a major political disaster.

While the rest of the details about the plot are mostly under wraps, The Veil marks the fourth time screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) is making a series with FX Productions. Moss herself has taken on the role of executive producer for the show under the banner of her production company Love & Squalor.

‘The Veil’ is Expected to Have Only a Single Season

Because The Veil is a limited series, the show is only expected to have a single season. But it also means that the stakes in the plot are going to be extremely high, with Imogen suspecting Adila of being a high-level member of ISIS. As the two women travel across the Middle East and Europe, they’re forced to confront their differences while being surrounded by a greater international conflict.

According to Knight, “The thing that appeals to me most is when big, big, big international conflicts boil down to individuals. What I wanted to do with The Veil is to take huge issues and boil it down to two people in a car, driving through the snow,” the screenwriter told the Television Critics Association (TCA) at their winter press tour, according to Mashable. Knight also talked about how he has wanted to work with Moss for a long time and how thrilled he is to tell this story.

The Veil also takes inspiration from a chance encounter between executive producer Denise Di Novi and a retired French agent who once gave her an insight into the life of an international spy. As far as realism goes, Moss actually learned how to speak with a British accent and completed stunt training to play Imogen. In her own words, the process was like “acting times 100.” The actress also lived in Turkey for a while to really get involved in the post-production. In addition to Moss, the main cast also includes Josh Charles as CIA agent Max Peterson, Dali Benssalah as Malik Amar, Imogen’s ally within the DGSE, and Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer.

The first two episodes of The Veil will be available to stream on Hulu on April 30, 2024. Check out the official trailer above.