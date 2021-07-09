Most music documentaries, but especially rock documentaries, focus on following the beats — remembering the greatest hits or the biggest failures, examining the scandals and generally making the audience feel like they just missed out on the coolest party ever, only to remind them that thinks will never be this cool again. Thankfully, Todd Haynes isn't interested in following standards, as his documentary debut The Velvet Underground manages to encapsulate what made the eponymous band great all while making you feel like a part of the movement that created it.

Rather than opening the documentary with a montage of talking heads praising the legacy of The Velvet Underground or with a cheesy quote, it takes us back to the very beginning and trusts that the audience will both care enough to follow along, and recognize the journey they are in and that a little patience is required on good journeys. The story focuses mostly on two band members, the notorious singer/songwriter Lou Reed, and the classically trained John Cale. Haynes leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the duo's upbringing, and how their unique backgrounds helped make their art so distinct. Indeed, the film is as much about the band itself as it is about the New York art scene that birthed the band, especially Andy Warhol's Factory scene.

It is Warhol who casts a shadow over both The Velvet Underground the band and the documentary, as the pop artists managed the band and helped promote them — perhaps his biggest contribution was introducing the band to singer Nico. Haynes seems to emulate Warhol's aesthetic to take you to the time where the artist collaborated with Velvet Underground, like using split screens for most of the runtime, with Reed himself standing perfectly still and staring blankly at the audience for minutes at a time, enhanced by jarring edits that takes some time getting used to but adds to the feeling of watching a time capsule rather than just a homage. In fact, where the members of Velvet Underground express some dissatisfaction with Warhol seemingly using them as decoration for his Factory collective, the film puts the band front and center, even without much concert footage, using frenetic and energetic editing to make the story feel like you're watching a rare Velvet Underground concert.

Now, one big problem with the film, which plagues the vast majority of such rock documentaries, is that it rushes through most of the story. After taking its sweet time recounting the origin story for some of the band members and how the unique art scene in New York in the late '50s helped make the counterculture into culture, the film comes to a halt to explore the making of the band's first two albums. This results in Haynes speeding through the slightly quieter years of Velvet Underground's third and fourth album. There are mentions of how the band's style changed and even suggestions of selling out, but the film mostly ignores that in favor of 15 minutes' worth of endings that show what happened with the lives and careers of the members of the band. Though an emotional ending for sure, it feels disappointing to see the film skip over so much story that was previously hinted at as important, like Reed's own sexuality, which is all but ignored.

That being said, The Velvet Underground does a good job of giving both hardcore fans and newcomers something to learn and appreciate about the band. It'd have been easy for Haynes to open the film with the famous Brian Eno quote "The first Velvet Underground album only sold 10000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band," but the film's greatest achievement is that it expresses the message of that quote without having to put it on screen or interview dozens of musicians inspired by Velvet Underground. Instead, by showing the audience what inspired the band, and how different they were than anything else, it allows the audience to reach their own conclusions without spelling it out. There is definitely a sense that music has never been the same since the early days of The Velvet Underground, and a feeling of melancholia permeates the documentary, but Haynes also recognizes the joy underneath the melancholia and infuses every moment of the documentary with that joy of knowing Velvet Underground once rocked the world.

If this year has proven something is that the best music documentaries are those made by filmmakers with an undisputed passion for the subject. The Velvet Underground may not offer the same joy as listening to its eponymous band, but does a great job of reminding the audience why that band remains hugely influential and unique so many years later.

Rating: B

