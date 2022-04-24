There should be more to making a documentary than simply relaying the past and relying on the charisma and amusing anecdotes of your talking heads. When done well, documentaries are a form of filmmaking that can be just as expansive and open to creativity as fiction, and with more filmmakers with distinctive visual styles dipping into the format - Edgar Wright with his recent documentary The Sparks Brothers, for example - it is worth examining the ways in which they might hope to achieve such creativity.

Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground is a music documentary that not only recognizes the opportunity for ingenuity in its craft, but also realizes the importance of this when attempting to capture the essence of its subject. A ground-breaking band who themselves embodied a singular American moment in time, the documentary makes sure to do no disservice to their avant-garde spark in the way it presents them through its editing, split-screen visuals, and Andy Warhol portraits: capturing not simply the story of the band but also their sensibility. If frontman Lou Reed, as he is heard explaining in the doc, wanted to do what Kerouac, Burroughs and Hubert Selby Jr. were doing, just with drums and guitar, then the sentiment can be relayed with Haynes clearly hoping to do what the Velvets were doing, but with a camera and an editing suite.

Opening with the scattered, discordant guitar over a Baudelaire quote, staccato editing that feels like a scratched record jumping over sections of a song, and the long-held Warhol portrait of Lou Reed that shortly follows, the audience doesn't need long to know what world they are in. Haynes has immediately placed the audience not just in the time of the band, but also right into the midst of their chaotic energy. Further to this, such a stark, patient use of Reed's profile in split screen, adjacent to an abridged story of his upbringing to start the film not only adds a Velvet Underground and Warhol-esque visual flair to the documentary, but also makes it feel infinitely more intimate and poignant. It is as if Reed himself were a physical part of the doc, becoming introspective as he sees the images next to him, and opening up in spite of his untimely death. Moreover, when the gaunt and slightly lank-haired portrait of the young John Cale (a fellow founding member of the band) is then placed next to Reed's in continued split screen, the seemingly disparate and unique nature from which the band was formed really comes to the fore.

Because such juxtapositions are so constant in the film, they feel less forced than in other documentaries that attempt to do the same, and often even create an aesthetic reminiscent of the Surrealistic subconscious imagery that Cale was so interested in exploring musically. For these images, Haynes uses such a wide array of archive footage alongside the story we hear being told - everything from retro advertisements to clips from Maya Deren's arthouse films - that the feeling of eclecticism and wide-ranging influences that went into the band is felt throughout. If The French Dispatch was the fiction film that showcased every trick in a filmmaker's arsenal last year, then this was the documentary equivalent, with everything from stop-motion animation, varied aspect ratios, negative coloring, and overlaid images being put to use.

There is no suggestion that this is simply style over substance, though, with such techniques effective in the film because of how specifically they are used to detail the time and the attitude of the band. While Jonas Mekas (an avant-garde filmmaker associated with the band) details the exuberance of 42nd Street in the early sixties, for example, Haynes gives us rapid-fire handheld shots of city lights and streets to enable this vicarious viewing experience. Further, when speaking specifically of the exploding cultural scene, a kaleidoscopic grid of artists and the various arts fills the screen, surrounding you in this feeling of inescapable culture that is being described by the interviewee.

Far from being gratuitous, these stylistic flourishes are narratively thoughtful, allowing the trajectory of the band to be tracked without ever falling stale, testament to their own musically explorative journey. Further impressive is how, while a traditional music doc might use archive footage as default, Haynes plays with it intelligently. A fine example of this is when the doc gets to a point where it is detailing Reed firing Andy Warhol from the band. Over various members of the band recounting their versions of hearing about the event, Haynes shows us archive footage of a particularly wistful-looking Warhol letting go of a balloon and watching it float into the sky. The camera tracks the balloon gracefully as it floats away, and the various nostalgic voices telling the tale become much more impactful, making the use of the archive footage meaningful as opposed to just easy, and giving a clear feeling to the specific moment in the band's history and its importance to their future.

Later on, there is a similar moment with John Cale leaving the band, however, here Haynes decides it less appropriate to use the archive footage; instead, the feeling of the band's new era is contained in the editing and sound design. For a moment the editing becomes calmer and less frenetic, and Haynes momentarily does away with the hypnotic visuals, reflecting the new generation of the band that held a greater sense of quiet in their musical output.

The intelligence of such choices with archive footage becomes all the more stark when comparing to another documentary on a similarly important band from the same bubbling, anarchic era - Tom Dicillo's When You're Strange documentary about The Doors. DiCillo seems to overly rely on the archive footage of the band that he has at his disposal, placing them over a timeline-driven narration, spliced with freeze-framed images that are almost always showing exactly who/what is being discussed. In choosing this much more by-the-numbers approach, DiCillo's documentary fails where Haynes' excels, as little of the frenzied energy of the band and the era is able to shine through. Conversely, Haynes seems to almost lean into one of Cale's lines in the film, when he says his initial innovation was saying to Reed "wait, the music isn't backing up what these lyrics are about," as he himself ensures that his filmmaking is backing up exactly what it is that made The Velvet Underground so interesting and unique.

While both films succeed in accurately tracking the bands' paths, When You're Strange feels noticeably more concerned with the simple chronology, creating a viewing experience more akin to reading a historical Wikipedia entry than anything like the vicarious trip you go on as if part of both audience and band member with Haynes' film. Where DiCillo's film ends on a subtle recap of the years active and number of records sold by The Doors, Haynes' ends with a kaleidoscopic, metaphorical mosaic of nature and life before resting impactfully on a portrait of Reed. The way that Haynes chooses to end the film on such a bold note is the perfect final tribute to the band; a frenetic montage that sums up the energy, experimental attitudes, and achievement of the band and the era they encapsulated. The fact that all of these attitudes and traits might not have shined through without the avant-garde frame through which Haynes realizes the band highlights just how important apt direction remains, even when outside the genre of fiction.

