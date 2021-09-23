The Venture Bros. is so much more than a Johnny Quest spoof. It's all at once an offbeat comedy, a silly nod to staples in geek culture, and an exploration of failure as a thing of beauty rather than an opportunity for shame. There's a richness to the series that help separate it from its inspirations and put it in a class all its own. Ever the sticklers for continuity, creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer revel in the small details, often dropping tidbits that seem inconsequential that are actually covertly expository.

The series debuted on Adult Swim in 2004, running for seven seasons before getting the axe in 2018. Fortunately, Hammer and Publick are closing out the series with a straight-to-television movie.

If I could, I'd put every episode of The Venture Bros. on this list. Singling out seven episodes of a consistently excellent adult cartoon is challenging, but I'm confident in my picks. There are other installments that are just as worthy, but for the sake of relative brevity, I had to omit them.

"The Incredible Mr. Brisby" (Season 1, Episode 4)

“The Incredible Mr. Brisby” is one of the best episodes from the show's early days for several reasons. In addition to introducing Brock Sampson's old flame, Molotov Cocktease, this particular half-hour of television is funnier, more charming, and closer to the high quality that would define later seasons. The dynamics between the members of Team Venture begin to solidify, and we get some fun world-building in the form of the Orange County Liberation Front.

It's one of the first episodes that builds the story out rather than filling it in, becoming our first real glimpse into the broader universe Hammer and Publick have created. That's not to say that what came before didn't have its appeal, but The Venture Bros. took some time to come into its own. It may not have been until its third season that it became truly brilliant, but “The Incredible Mr. Brisby” was the first real indication that this show was special.

"Handsome Ransom" (Season 4, Episode 2)

“Handsome Ransom” is easily one of my favorite Venture Bros. episodes. It's disturbing, hilarious, and functions as one of the most uncomfortable jabs at superhero/sidekick relationships ever conceived. Despite that, it's memorable because it showcases the show's knack for putting perverse spins on beloved characters.

Believing the only way to beat Dr. Venture is to “strike him in the pocketbook,” The Monarch holds Hank and Dean for ransom. His plans are immediately foiled by the radiant Dr. Sunshine, who crashes in, punishes The Monarch and his crew with an ungodly sunburn, and flies away with Hank in tow. Captain Sunshine is a blatant parody of Batman and Superman. He derives his power from the sun. He's rich. He had a sidekick who died tragically, courtesy of The Monarch. And, much to the amusement of anyone who read Batman comics in the 1950s, his partiality toward young boys is a nod to the assumption that Batman was inappropriately involved with Robin.

It's clear that Hammer and Publick had a blast putting this episode together. Their enthusiasm and dialed-up wit are apparent from the get-go, suggesting that this particular episode was especially fun for them.

"Operation: P.R.O.M." (Season 4, Episode 16)

As far as the show's season finales go, “Operation: P.R.O.M.” is nearly impossible to beat. It's gorgeously animated, includes many fan-favorite characters, and spends an outrageous amount of time trying to figure out what a “Rusty Venture” is. The Venture Bros. is an insanely detail-oriented show, often to a point where missing even a few seconds of dialogue can weaken your grasp on what's happening.

Wanting to end its fourth season on a high note, The Venture Bros. brings in characters we hadn't seen for a bit (Molotov Cocktease) and spends more time with characters we love so much (Billy Quizboy and 21). In terms of character appearances, “Operation: P.R.O.M.” is one of the most comprehensive episodes the show ever gave us (aside from some of the specials). That, coupled with the fact that it's one of the show's funniest installments yet, makes the Season 4 finale quite the treat for fans.

"All This And Gargantua-2" (2015 Special)

“All This and Gargantua-2” is bigger, more explosive, and more consequential than almost anything else the show has delivered. So much happens in its 47 minute runtime that it wouldn't be right to attempt a plot summary. Instead, it's best to talk about the special's function. It is as much a celebration of the show, its characters, and its concepts as it's a fun flex on the creators' part. It feels as if Hammer and Publick dared themselves to take their series to an entirely new level, in terms of both stakes and scope, and they absolutely succeeded.

"Pinstripes and Poltergeists" (Season 4, Episode 8)

“Pinstripes and Poltergeists” is the ultimate payoff episode. It's here that we see Brock Sampson engage 21 in combat, ultimately besting him but remarking that the young henchman is growing into a deadlier fighter. 21's evolution comes after the tragic death of 24, which galvanizes the hefty henchman into action and eventually turns him into a fearsome adversary for the Ventures. There are other moving pieces that make this episode one for the books, but it's 21's evolution that really sold me on “Pinstripes and Poltergeists.”

"Viva los Muertos!" (Season 2, Episode 11)

The Venture Bros. gets existential with “Viva los Muertos!” The Venture boys discover that they are clones, calling back to the deaths of the first versions of Hank and Dean Venture at the end of Season 1. We also get gut-busting parodies of various Scooby Doo characters, a wretched creature dubbed Venturestein, and some fun new emotional obstacles for Brock Sampson.

Hank and Dean discovering that they're clones could easily have been a season-ending development, but Hammer and Publick seemed to be of a different mind. The episode is far more interested in exploring how these situations impact its characters than it is in reserving compelling plot propulsion for cheap cliffhangers. It's creative decisions such as this that elevate The Venture Bros. above its peers, and “Viva los Muertos!” puts the show one step closer to the potential we all know it reaches.

"The Family That Slays Together, Stays Together Part Two" (Season 3, Episode 13)

“The Family That Slays Together, Stays Together Part Two” is a strong enough episode on its own, but its narrative impact is what cements it as one of the best installments in the series. Here, The Venture Bros. throws a cruel curveball that pushes 21 in a painful direction. His best friend and fellow henchman, 24, is killed in an explosion, initiating some substantial character growth that eventually finds 21 fighting Brock Sampson in the next season. In a floating cocoon full of nameless henchmen, these two goofballs stand out. The series spends enough time developing 21 and 24 that the latter's death packs an unexpected punch.

